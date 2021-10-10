The IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing Team is all set for upping the ante in INMRC Round 3

Chennai: The heat is on as IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing Team eyes for the victory in midway of 2021 MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. With Round 3 kicking off this weekend at the Madras Motor Race Track, 43 riders will race on Honda machines in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup classes, Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race & Pro-Stock 165cc class of national championship.

Leading Honda’s charge in Round 3 are ace-riders Rajv Sethu and Senthil Kumar along with Trichy’s S Mathana Kumar in Pro-Stock 165cc of National Championship. Meanwhile, the NSF250R & CBR150R classes of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup will see 25 young riders aged 11-21 return to the hallowed MMRT. Parallely, 15 experienced riders from the world of Indian racing will vie for honours in newly introduced Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race.

Speaking on Round 3, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team has made a good start to 2021 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. Both Rajiv and Senthil lapped up points in first two rounds and put the team second in championship. Mathana’s entry from this round will further strengthen Honda’s charge in PS165cc. On the other hand, our young riders in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup have now found their ground and are increasingly getting comfortable on the track. Overall, we are ready from all fronts to take the challenge head-on and are confident of a strong finish by our boys this weekend.”

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship – ProStock 165cc

The IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing Team enters this round with a total of 103 points. Having 3 podium finishes and total 56 points to his name, Rajiv Sethu is currently placed third in the championship standings. Whereas, Senthil Kumar after grabbing his first podium finish of the season in round 2, is at fourth place on the scoreboard with 47 points.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – NSF250R and CBR150R

Providing an opportunity to young Indian riders to race on the pure racing machine, the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R will see 12 riders proving their mettle on the race track.

Following his back-to-back 4 wins, Chennai’s Kavin Quintal (16 years) dominates the NSF250R class with a strong lead of 49 points. The 14-year-old Sarthak Chavan from Pune is currently at second. Next on the scoreboard are Geoffrey Emmanuel from Chennai, Samuel Martin from Bengaluru and Mohsin P from Valanchery who are separated by just one-point in championship so far.

Meanwhile, Prakash Kamat from Bokaro Steel City heads the scoreboard with total 86 points in 13 riders grid of CBR150R class. Following him is the Chennai duo of 13-year-old Rakshith S Dave (2nd with 72 points) and 15-year-old Johann Emmanuel (3rd with 45 points).