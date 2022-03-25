The Indian Music Experience Museum, Bangalore

March 25, 2022 Neel Achary news 0
BirdSong

The Indian Music Experience Museum, Bangalore in partnership with Goethe-Institut presents JISR//BRUCKE: Modern Afro-Jazz Music Ensemble from Germany on 01 April 2022 and Bird, a contemporary dance ensemble on 02 April 2022, choreographed by the innovative dancer-choreographer Preethi Athreya at MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar, Bangalore as part of BirdSong exhibition opening. Tickets on BookMyShow.

Venue: MLR Convention Centre, Indian Music Experience Museum, Bangalore
Events: JISR ensemble from Germany and Bird: Four Stories in a Song
Dates: 1st and 2nd April 2022
Time: 5 pm (Exhibit Opening) / 7 pm (JISR Concert) and 6 pm (Bird: Four Stories in a Song)
Tickets: BookMyShow

About Neel Achary 12312 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn