The Indian Music Experience Museum, Bangalore in partnership with Goethe-Institut presents JISR//BRUCKE: Modern Afro-Jazz Music Ensemble from Germany on 01 April 2022 and Bird, a contemporary dance ensemble on 02 April 2022, choreographed by the innovative dancer-choreographer Preethi Athreya at MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar, Bangalore as part of BirdSong exhibition opening. Tickets on BookMyShow.
Venue: MLR Convention Centre, Indian Music Experience Museum, Bangalore
Events: JISR ensemble from Germany and Bird: Four Stories in a Song
Dates: 1st and 2nd April 2022
Time: 5 pm (Exhibit Opening) / 7 pm (JISR Concert) and 6 pm (Bird: Four Stories in a Song)
Tickets: BookMyShow