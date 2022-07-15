The M3M Foundation brings the Prime Minister’s dream of Skill India to fruition through the Skill Training Center

Gurugram, 15 July 2022: Once the youth of our country are skilled, then the country will also progress. The M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, is taking forward the Prime Minister’s vision of Skill India by providing skill training in various fields to the needy youth through skill training in different districts of India. Today is World Youth Skills Day. On this occasion, M3M Foundation has joined hands with CII Foundation to train 3000 youth. The agreement was signed by Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, President, M3M Foundation, and Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, CII, at CII’s office in Gurugram today.

Under this MoU, a total of 3000 youth will be trained in the Gurugram district of Haryana and Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh in the next three years. In the Gurugram center, where there will be courses for demonstrators, customer care executives, assistant electricians, data entry executives, CCNA, and tailors, training for assistant electricians and tailoring will be given in Dharamshala.

iMpower Academy for Skills is the technical partner of Samsung (Mobile Demonstrator), NIIT CISCO (IT & Computer), Havells (White Goods & Technician) and Philips (Electrical & Solar) for Gurugram and Dharamsala.

The theme of this year’s World Youth Skills Day, ‘Learning and Skills for Life, Work and Sustainable Development, is being followed by the M3M Foundation since its first centre for skill training. Skill training is being imparted to thousands of youth in various fields at Tawadu, Gurugram, and Badshahpur in the Nuh district of Haryana and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, “Excellent training and skill development are important for youth to get good employment opportunities and give employment to other youth by becoming entrepreneurs.” We are very happy to sign an MoU with CII Foundation. Thousands of youth from Gurugram and Dharamshala will be trained and able to build their future. At present, there is a need for skilled youth in various sectors. Especially for young people who do not have access to resources for skill development. It is also the dream of the Prime Minister that more and more young people should progress through skill training and contribute to the development of the country. Today’s youth will take the country on the path of progress, so it is our duty to empower them through skill training.”

While CII Executive Director Sougata Roy Choudhury described the partnership as a visionary initiative, Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan described it as a beginning with CII, which will lay the foundation for many more new programmes. The United Nations established World Youth Skills Day to address the challenges of youth unemployment and to raise awareness of skill development. The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana was also launched in India on July 15, 2015, on the occasion of the first World Youth Skills Day