The purpose of life is not happiness, it is the attainment of knowledge – Arif Mohammad Khan

New Delhi. Celebrities who have done remarkable work in different fields were honored with Bharat Gaurav award in a grand ceremony held at Hotel Imperial New Delhi on Friday. The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, who was present as the chief guest at the award ceremony, appreciated the initiative of Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation and said that the recognition of any work inspires us to work for the society with more energy. Putting his point of view through a story, he told that the purpose of life is not happiness, but attainment of knowledge, because knowledge gives us that light by which we know that doing good to others is a virtue and doing harm is a sin.

On this occasion, the founder of Shri Anandam Dham, Sadguru Riteshwar Ji Maharaj and the famous Kalbelia dancer Padmashree Gulabo Sapera were honored with Bharat Gaurav Award. Padmashree Gulabo, while thanking the Secretary General of Bharat Gaurav Foundation, Dr. Sandesh Yadav wholeheartedly, said that she comes from the society where daughters are buried alive. Padmashree Gulabo told that she was lucky that her mother took her out of the grave before she died and gave her a new life. It is only because of the faith and courage of the mother that today she is at this stage. Padmashree Gulabo said that she is the daughter of India. Due to this, it is difficult to describe the happiness of whatever opportunity he got to serve the country and the respect he got in return.

Dr. Sandesh Yadav, General Secretary, Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation said that the main objective of the Foundation is to provide a national platform to the talents and reward them for their outstanding achievements, so that a new energy is communicated to them and they can again fulfill their responsibilities in their respective fields. Be more alert than expected. Lok Sabha MP Ganesh Singh, Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Deputy Chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes Lokesh Kumar Prajapati, Director of Ministry of Finance IRS Shrikant Namdev, former Haryana Minister Vipul Goyal, President of Nandhana Group Dr. R. Ravichander, Mumbai IRS Vaibhav Jain, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax Department, Joint Commissioner Government of India IRS Praveen Bali, Prasanna TB, Managing Director, Lakshmi Inputs (India) Pvt Ltd, President of Padma Group of Companies Shankar Kularia, Managing Director of KDM India Nilesh Mali, Ayurvedacharya Hari Ram Rinwa, Shaan Vivek Hoon of Border Security Force Attari Border, Dr. Zubaid Ur Rehman, Vice President of Wrestling Association of India, President of All India Jangid Brahmin Mahasabha Many talents including Rampal Sharma, Dharamvir Jakhar of Rajasthan Police were honored with Bharat Gaurav Award for their unique style of work and outstanding achievements.