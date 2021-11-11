The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini’s little ones throw light on air-pollution concern

The Shri Ram Wonder Years pre-school situated in Rohini organized an insightful and fun learning activity among their students- ‘Nukkad Natak’ this Diwali. The school follows the legacy of the Shri Ram Schools, under the aegis of Shri Educare Limited.

The enthusiastic young ones performed and enunciated the message of ‘Say No to Crackers’ in the neighboring societies owing to their care and concern for the environment. TSWY’s pedagogy is designed in a manner to make learning practical and immersive from an early age. This Nukkad Natak gave the opportunity to little ones to connect and make the community members aware of the hazardous effects of crackers. Their performance became a major attraction due to their colorful costumes, and the sincere display of effort and dedication for their surroundings.

Ms. Sumedha Goel, Director, The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini elaborated upon the idea and said, “Ours is a progressive preschool which envisions a conducive environment for learning which will transmute our learners into independent thinkers articulating their ethical values. We instill in children a strong sense of integrity; therefore it is important to make them gradually aware of their role in safeguarding the environment. The definition of having fun in the festival of Diwali must not be equated with burning crackers; it is a message that they must not only spread but practice as well.”