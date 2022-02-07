The stage is on fire for the finale of Junior Jagjit Singh

x

Bhopal, 7 February 2022: Nation’s first online ghazal competition, ‘Junior Jagjit Singh’, organized by Troopel in the memory of ghazal king Jagjit Singh, has reached its final stage. The finale of the second season of the ‘Junior Jagjit Singh’ competition will be broadcast live on all social media platforms of the channel on 8th February at 8 PM. Notably, the day is synonymous with the birth anniversary of the renowned celebrity and king of Ghazals – Late. Jagjit Singh. More than 200 singers participated in the competition, out of which 05 contestants hit the final round. Finalists, Munnawar Rashid Khan (Kolkata, West Bengal), Dhanashree (Vadodara, Gujarat), Tasmin Kaur (Ludhiana, Punjab), Mahesh Rao (Guna, Madhya Pradesh), and Kinjal Srivastava (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh) will fight the final battle for the title of Junior Jagjit Singh.

Congratulating all the participants, Atul Malikram, Co-Founder of Troopel said, “Jagjit Sing’s countless soulful renditions of ghazals will remain in our heart forever. Junior Jagjit Singh is a Ghazal competition and is a tribute to the great singer, Jagjit Singh. With this competition, we aim to inculcate enthusiasm in the younger generation towards Ghazal and Sufi music. It was a pleasure to see so many teenagers participating in the audition. Of course, Jagjit Ji is an inspiration for all age groups.” Atul Malikram, Co-Founder of Troopel.

In 2021, Akhil Soni from Jaipur won the title of Junior Jagjit. The competition started on October 10, 2021, and after 5 rounds, 14 participants got the ticket to the semi-finals, out of which, only 5 singers reached the finale.

According to the channel head, Iqbal Patel, “The final will be divided into two halves. The top 3 contestants out of 5 will be in the final round, and only one of them will get the title of Junior Jagjit. Rameez Bhai, who made a significant name in the music industry with his melodies, and renowned music director, Pramod Bhatt will be the chief guest of the finale, while Bipin R Pandit, the founder of the musical show Khumar, will sit in the jury panel.”

The winner of Junior Jagjit will get rewarded with a trophy, certificate, gift hamper, personal website, digital branding, exclusive interviews, etc.