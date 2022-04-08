The star-studded Mamaearth and Femina present, Beautiful Indians 2022 concludes on a successful note; superstars Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Manushi Chhillar, Armaan Malik win big

National, th April 2022: Celebrating the beauty of kindness, goodness, all that is positive, Femina, India’s leading brand, and Mamaearth, a personal care brand built on the purpose of Goodness Inside, recognized/lauded Goodness Ambassadors from all over India across a host of categories with ‘Beautiful Indians’ on 5th April 2022 at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai amid much grandeur.

Shining the spotlight on individuals who’ve proved that there’s beauty in every act of goodness, Mamaearth & Femina’s nationwide quest witnessed over thousands of entries from people across the country. This included inspirational stories about ordinary people, celebrities, content creators and organizations who came forward to extend a helping hand. The hunt brought across a vast number of goodness ambassadors, with members of the prestigious jury hard-pressed / hard-time to choose among so many great nominations. These reputed changemakers, who were part of the goodness panel included Ghazal and Varun Alagh – Founders of Mama Earth, Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia – Director of Hemkunt Foundation, New-Age Filmmaker, and Author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Dynamic Editor – In- Chief of Femina – Ms. Ambika Muttoo.

Hosted by Kubbra Sait, the ceremony lauded six trendsetters who, with their charisma and drive, have inspired people around the world to make it a better place. The powerhouse of energy, Ranveer Singh, who continues to deliver one stellar performance after another, bagged the ‘Showman Of the Generation‘ award. An actor par excellence, the very awesome and charming Ayushmann Khurrana won the award of ‘Disruptor Of The Year’. Making a name for herself essaying powerful roles that inspire and empower, the versatile Taapsee Pannu, received the award of ‘Trailblazing Artiste of the Year‘. Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, who has motivated a new generation of women to achieve the impossible on the global stage, was crowned with the ‘Youth Icon of Year‘ award. Breaking stereotypes by playing a transgender in mainstream Bollywood cinema, the ravishing actress Vaani Kapoor won the Standout Star of the Year Award. Armaan Malik, the man behind some of the most popular songs in Bollywood won the Voice of a Generation award. Raja Kumari, a true force of nature who continues to charm audiences with the empowering lyrics in her songs, bagged The Fearless Artiste Award. Digital sensation and India’s top female comedy YouTuber, Prajakta Koli, an icon working with some of the leading artists and brands across the world today, won the ‘Star Influencer‘ award.

The ‘People for Good’ category honoured five unsung heroes including:

Versha Verma – provided the underprivileged with free vehicle service to COVID patients and their families

provided the underprivileged with free vehicle service to COVID patients and their families Subham Das – distributed as many as 7,000 ration kits, oxygen cylinders and organized blood donation drives to members of economically-weaker sections of society

– distributed as many as 7,000 ration kits, oxygen cylinders and organized blood donation drives to members of economically-weaker sections of society Ria Sharma – provides help and support to acid attack survivors in India through her non-profit organization Make Love Not Scars (MLNS)

provides help and support to acid attack survivors in India through her non-profit organization Make Love Not Scars (MLNS) T. A. Thaaragai Aarathana – spreads awareness about marine pollution at the age of 8. She and her father have gathered over 600 kg of plastic bottles so far during beach clean-ups

spreads awareness about marine pollution at the age of 8. She and her father have gathered over 600 kg of plastic bottles so far during beach clean-ups Payal Kumar – Her home kitchen serves meals to the underprivileged, and homeless across the streets of Delhi

‘Creators for Good’ was in recognition of content creators who have leveraged their reach to bring about change for the better:

Vikash Dayal – The man behind the ‘Explore The Unseen 2.0’ channel motivates his followers to do their bit for the environment by removing garbage

The man behind the ‘Explore The Unseen 2.0’ channel motivates his followers to do their bit for the environment by removing garbage Ashmita Karnani – the Telugu actress empowers women to be the voice of change in their own way

the Telugu actress empowers women to be the voice of change in their own way Raj Shamani – This ‘Finance Guru’ helps Millenials and Gen Z understand the complexities of the business world through his fun, simple and engaging videos

This ‘Finance Guru’ helps Millenials and Gen Z understand the complexities of the business world through his fun, simple and engaging videos Akshat Shrivastava – his short clips helps his audience, especially students, achieve financial stability as they grow their career and money

his short clips helps his audience, especially students, achieve financial stability as they grow their career and money Prableen Kaur Bhomrah – India’s very first leading skin-positive influencer encourages men and women to always embrace and love their skin

India’s very first leading skin-positive influencer encourages men and women to always embrace and love their skin Aditi Shrestha – This body-positive influencer is opening up conversations on social media around body shaming and mental health

This body-positive influencer is opening up conversations on social media around body shaming and mental health Sakshi Sindwani – The Body-positive model and fashion influencer offers her views on fashion and beauty and helps women fight stereotypes in the industry by advocating self-love

Dr. Swati Piramal, the director of the Piramal Foundation, was felicitated with the Corporate for Good award. Inspiring women to take up leadership roles, she has helmed a host of women empowerment projects and established avenues that promote primary healthcare in rural India.

The ‘Celebrities for Good’ category recognized:

Sanjeev Kapoor – Accepting invitations to cook for Akshaya Patra, the world’s largest NGO-run mid-day meal programme, the Chef and Padma Shri awardee has managed to raise a resounding $1.5mn for the organization. Furthermore, he has also been supporting the NGO Forum for Autism by providing adults a host of employment opportunities

– Accepting invitations to cook for Akshaya Patra, the world’s largest NGO-run mid-day meal programme, the Chef and Padma Shri awardee has managed to raise a resounding $1.5mn for the organization. Furthermore, he has also been supporting the NGO Forum for Autism by providing adults a host of employment opportunities Amyra Dastur – the actor along with the Shiksha Seva Foundation, helps underprivileged children with their education by donating school bags, stationery and clothes

– the actor along with the Shiksha Seva Foundation, helps underprivileged children with their education by donating school bags, stationery and clothes Divya Khosla Kumar – The actor extended financial support as well as sharing SOS messages and calls for hospital beds during the pandemic and also helps girls receive quality education via the Shiksha Foundation

– The actor extended financial support as well as sharing SOS messages and calls for hospital beds during the pandemic and also helps girls receive quality education via the Shiksha Foundation Shirley Setia – The famous singer displays her love for cats and dogs by rescuing them from the streets and getting them treated

The famous singer displays her love for cats and dogs by rescuing them from the streets and getting them treated Tejasswi Prakash – the popular TV actress fed stray dogs with food and water during the lockdown and is also associated with Punarvaas, an institute for the deaf and dumb.

– the popular TV actress fed stray dogs with food and water during the lockdown and is also associated with Punarvaas, an institute for the deaf and dumb.

The star-studded award show had well-known personalities walking the red carpet with the most stunning looks and bringing alive the happiness/cheer quotient among one and all. The men stood out in style as Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Taneja, Ankur Rathee, Samay Raina and Shantanu Maheshwari made heads turn as they looked at their dapper best. On the other hand, gorgeous and fabulous divas such as Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Raja Kumari, Shefali Shah, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Jonita Gandhi, Kubbra Sait, Esha Gupta, Prajakta Koli, Amrya Dastur, Payal Ghosh, Divya Khosla Kumar, Tejasswi Prakash, Shirley Setia, Prakriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar, Pankhuri Gidwani, Rashami Desai, Flora Saini, Sonia Rathee, Ahsaas Channa, Barkha Singh, Zara Khan and Ritu Taneja looked their stunning best dressed in their glittering gowns and alluring dresses.

Sharing his thoughts, Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media Ltd, says, “‘Beautiful Indians’ takes forward the definition of beauty beyond the traditional discourse. I would like to congratulate all winners from tonight’s award ceremony. Femina and Mamaearth have taken a significant leap toward creating a space that will redefine the standards and values set around ‘Beauty for the next generation. We are thrilled to associate with Mamaearth for this concept and we wish to bring about a revolution in this space with these awards.” Editor–In–Chief of Femina – Ms. Ambika Muttoo says, “My sincere congratulations to all the winners of Beautiful Indians 2022, who have made their mark in the world through the beauty in their deeds. Their small acts have uplifted people around us, making the world truly beautiful. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Mamaearth, our partners and guests, who, with their support, made the night a resounding success.” Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, “We started Mamaearth with a vision to serve a greater purpose. We made our products toxin free, and initiated brand promises such as Plant Goodness and Plastic Positive. We have always believed that adding little acts of goodness makes people truly beautiful. With this thought, we partnered with Femina, the epitome of beauty standards, to join us in this journey of finding Beautiful Indians and celebrating them today at the event. We hope this partnership grows and we are able to identify and celebrate more such stories in the future as well.” Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth, “Mamaearth is a purpose-led brand, driven by goodness in our products, our processes, and also goodness in our perspective on beauty. Beauty is in the good deeds of people. With this perspective, we embarked upon this journey with Femina to search and celebrate goodness stories at the event.”

