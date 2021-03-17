The vision of self-reliance will help strengthen the domestic ecosystem and make the country more globally competitive, Says Experts At ASSOCHAM’s ‘Wisdom Series’

New Delhi: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), one of the apex trade associations of India in association with ITC Sunfeast concluded the Tenth edition of its Wisdom Series lecture titled “Interaction on Ease of Doing Business” on the theme of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat – Vocal for Local – Moving towards Self-Reliant India’. The session was graced by the presence of Shri M.Thennarasan,IAS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation. The session was moderated by Shri Anil Rajput, Chairman, FMCG Council on Brand Promotion & Brand Protection, ASSOCHAM holding an insightful interaction on various initiative.

Appreciating this great initiative called Atamnirbhar Bharat, Shri M Thennarasan gave a presentation on Ease of Doing Business wherein he highlighted the various initiative of GIDC specially during covid- 19 . He said “India has been ranked 79 from 142 to 63 in a span of 5 years as the ranking system established by World Bank. Next he talked about the compliance system.Govt. Of India is committed to ease the regulatory compliance system for the businesses in India. Next, he discussed the various initiatives taken for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) by Government of Gujarat like Gujarat Single Window Clearance Act 2017, Investor Facilitation Agency, Online Incentive Application, Labour Compliances, Ease of Electricity Connections, Auto Renewal of NOCs etc. Next he highlighted key initiative for EoDB by GIDC like online modules of GIDC, GIDC Setu, Mobile App, Dues/Accounts information, Self clearances etc. Talking about the other initiatives he said that initiatives like Digital Signature, E-File Movement, Decision Support System etc were also taken to facilitate EODB in the state. At last he concluded by inviting participants and companies to the state for investment.”

Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairman, FMCG Council on Brand Promotion & Brand Protection, ASSOCHAM gave the opening remarks and introduced the panelist to the participants. Talking about the theme he said “Ease of doing Business refers to the regulatory environment in a country to set up and operate a business. Every year, the World Bank compares the business environment in 190 countries in its Ease of Doing Business Report. The ease of doing business rankings is based on a country’s performance on 10 parameters such as enforcing contracts and starting a business. These parameters are regulated by different agencies across the three tiers of government (i.e. central, state and municipal). The vision of self-reliance will help strengthen the domestic ecosystem and make the country more globally competitive. At the same time, sustaining economic growth in the next phase will depend significantly on fundamental reforms to support de-regulation/improved regulatory delivery. Majority of the regulatory compliances require businesses to make multiple visits to the government agencies in the state to obtain approval. Several states have introduced online systems, including Single Window Systems (SWS) for obtaining such approvals. As with any other new initiative there are still implementation gaps and but monitoring of these systems through third party audits will help improve even the existing systems. Attracting investors and facilitating the growth of domestic players requires the Indian regulatory ecosystem to undergo rationalization and increased digitization. Indeed, if state governments are committed about reforms and are focused on economic recovery, they should first focus on improving regulatory delivery.”