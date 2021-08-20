These websites will give you the inspiration to cook this Rakshabandhan

Don’t we all remember sharing and fighting over meals with our siblings as children? Bring back the good old days by making these simple homemade recipes for or even with your sibling.

Rakhi is a festival celebrated by the entire family with wonderful food and sweet desserts, and like many other Indian festivals, it is known for its special dishes. The stars of the show, however, are undoubtedly the different Indian mithais and sweet delights that adorn our plates; we excitedly await their arrival at the end of the dinner and devour them in a matter of minutes.

Looking for some Rakhi inspiration? Treat your sibling to some delicious fare by getting quick recipes from these top websites.

NDTV Foods

NDTV Foods is the country’s renowned destination for food news and recipes. The website has thousands of recipes from the best Indian chefs with ratings and videos, healthy eating advice and cooking tips from food experts. You can search for Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian Recipes, Indian Recipes, Healthy Recipes, Indian Food recipes by region, recipes according to Festivals and occasions.

Foodism

Foodism is a website that provides a platform for home chefs and food enthusiasts to showcase their content. The website has 4000 + recipes that are uploaded by home chefs and food enthusiasts across the world. It is regionally rich and talks about more cuisines than any other website on this list. In fact, it is India’s only such platform that enables all food lovers, health and wellness enthusiasts to monetize their content. Homemade/handmade cuisines by home chefs give all foodies a plethora of delectable options to choose from and savour.

Times Food

The website has 10000 + recipes. It has recipes according to each and every occasion. Times Food has recipes in videos, the latest food news, articles, kitchen hacks, diet plans and many more at Times Food. One can find healthy as well as whatever dish they are looking for. It has recipes from many renowned Indian chefs.

Indian Food Forever

The website is a collection of Indian food recipes from across the country. These recipes will help make Indian cooking easy. One can easily go and explore the Indian cuisine recipes. They offer a number of tempting Indian veg food recipes, some are exotic and some are everyday cooking. Also, The recipe they showcase can be easily prepared at any time.

Swathi Recipes

It’s an Indian food blog on healthy vegetarian and chicken recipes with step by step pictures for easy cooking. Swathi’s recipe has more than 1000+ recipes on the website. It has covered everything, from snacks to dessert. You can find food recipes for all seasons, every mood and any age group. A newbie or an experienced cook, you will find exciting and practically possible recipes that will enhance your cooking skills.