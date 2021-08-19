This Independence Day Chai Sutta Bar salutes frontline warriors with its campaign #SaluTEAing

India – Chai Sutta Bar a leading chain of Chai Bars in India, celebrated the 75th Independence Day with a lot of pride by spreading love through ‘desh ki mitti’ serving Kulhad Chai across the nation. Chai Sutta Bar in its initiative to salute the brave warriors served hot Kulhad chai to the frontline warriors (Police constables and Traffic Police) on duty on 15th August. All the 160+ outlets in the country participated with passion and enthusiasm in the initiative taken by the brand. The campaign by Chai Sutta Bar was highlighted as #SaluTEAing with CSB on all Social Media networks as well.

The campaign was well received by the Police and on-duty officials, they acknowledged the quality and taste maintained by the brand. They also thanked the CSB staff and showed gratitude towards them for their initiative. The brand served its exclusive flavours of chai like Chocolate, Adrak, Kesar, Paan and others to the officials so that they could enhance the ‘Mitti ki Khushboo’ and enjoy a moment with Kulhad chai. Chai is one of the most consumed beverages on earth after water and for on-duty officials a cup of chai gives them the utmost relief amidst all seasons. Hence the brand chose to serve the wishful cup of tea to the Nation’s real warriors.

“This is a very small gesture by the brand to show the love and respect we hold for our front end warriors. They are no less than a family leading from the front, without thinking about their own selves. Their passion and commitment towards the nation is commendable and we at Chai Sutta Bar Salute their compassion towards the nation. #SaluTEAing with Chai Sutta Bar India” said, Mr Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder, Chai Sutta Bar, in a statement.

The outlets from the length and breadth of the country participated in this initiative and assured that the campaign initiated by the brand was well managed and seamlessly done. The outlets that outperformed during the drive were Kandivali (Mumbai), Ulhasnagar (Mumbai), Khandwa (MP), Roorkee, Jakhan (Dehradun), Odhav (Ahmedabad) and Dilsukh Nagar (Hyderabad) outlets.