This Independence Day, Radio City brings exclusive podcast based on valour, sacrifices and real incidents that led to 15th August, 1947

“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi

In honor of Independence Day this weekend, Radio City puts together two special podcast episodes about our Heroes and their love for the country. It presents a vision of India as a harmonious community and brings the true spirit of India to the forefront of our trying times.

1.Maa Tujhe Salaam – Narrated by RJ Ginnie & a notable author – Rachna Bisht Rawat.

Ms. Rachna Bisht Rawat will be a part of the interview special podcast with RJ Ginnie on Radio City where she will talk about the stories of war heroes and life of families of the martyrs. Ms. Rachna was born and brought up in Army cantonments around the country where her father, Brig BS Bisht, was a paratrooper.

Later, she married an Army officer – which means her world has always been olive green. She also saw the war unfold with her brother, Col Sameer Bisht posted in Kargil. Rachna is a notable author who gives an ode to the heroes in her books on war and their lives. The author tries to put together the lives of families of martyrs after their irreparable loss.

The show will feature the story of Captain Vikram Batra, PVC (9th September, 1974 – 7th July, 1999) was an officer of the Indian Army, awarded with the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War. He led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history. He was often referred to as ‘’Sher Shah’’ (“Lion King”) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army.

Captain Vijyant Thapar (26th December,1976 – 29th June, 1999) was an officer of the Indian Army and belonged to the famous 2 Rajputana Rifles (infantry regiment). He was posthumously awarded India’s high military honour, the Param Vir Chakra by the president, for his audacious bravery during the Kargil War. He fell while leading an attack of 2 Rajputana Rifles at Tololing (Black Rocks -KNOLL) during the Kargil War on 29th June, 1999. He was 22 years old and was a fourth generation officer in his family.

2. Azaadi Paane ko hain – Looking at Indian History with a twist.

We all have heard the speech by Pandit Nehru before hosting the flag on the night of 14th August 1947. Popularly known as – ‘Tryst With Destiny’. But most of us don’t know what happened few hours before we got independence. On August 15, the day of Independence, Mahatma Gandhi observed 24-hour-fast, offered prayers, and spun khadi yarn in a sombre mood. “To me, peace between Hindus and Muslims is more important than the declaration of independence”, were the words from him.

‘This podcast’ takes you back in 1947, brings to light the other picture and creates an atmosphere of pre-independence moments.