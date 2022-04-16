This World Heritage Day explore these 5 iconic spots in Jaipur on the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350

World Heritage Day is celebrated to spread awareness of our rich cultural diversity and the importance of preserving our ancient heritage. The purpose of celebrating this date is to share an important message to the younger generations to carry forward their legacy and preserve our culture. Nicknamed “The Pink City”, Jaipur is the capital city of Rajasthan and hosts some of the most popular heritage sites in the world. It evokes the royal culture of the maharajas and their families, who once ruled the city. The rich heritage and history of the city make it one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. Jaipur’s colorful nature, its vibrant artisan markets, distinct cuisine, and extremely scenic architecture, truly bring out the innate culture of India.

Resonating with the culture of the beautiful city, Royal Enfield has been a symbol of resilience, purposeful longevity, and authenticity since 1901. It has preserved the legacy of building simple, harmonious classic motorcycles by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, to create pure motorcycling experiences. This World Heritage Day all you need is to hop on your all-new Classic 350 to enjoy a comfortable ride through the scenic routes of these 5 landscapes:

Nahargarh Fort – Rajasthan is famous as the royal state of India that attracts tourists with its rich culture, beautiful palaces, and majestic forts. Nahargarh Fort is one such glorious fort in the state, located in the Aravalli mountain ranges in Jaipur. With its glorious past and imposing architecture, Nahargarh Fort attracts tourists from all over the world. The spot seems like a perfect weekend getaway to enjoy the refining ride and comfortable saddle time on your favorite – new Classic 350. While Nahargarh is known as one of the largest forts in India, reflecting the charm of Rajasthan and its legacy, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a new chapter to Royal Enfield’s legacy.

Abhaneri Dausa – Abhaneri is a small village of the Dausa district in northern Rajasthan; it is located 95km from Jaipur, towards the Jaipur-Agra highway – A perfect distance to experience the supremely well calibrated engine of the all-new Classic 350 making it intuitively responsive and engaging, and has that gorgeous growl on acceleration. This ancient village Rajasthan is renowned for its early medieval monuments and also the Harshat Mata temple. Tourists throng the village to see the intricate architecture along with the Harshat Mata temple, an architectural jewel on the tourism map of Rajasthan. Abhaneri is also famous for local dances namely Ghoomar, Kalbelia and Bhawai.

Chand Baori – Chand Baori is one of the largest step wells in the world and one of the most amazing and intriguing architectural marvels are the stepwells of Northern India similar to how the all-new Classic 350 beautifully combines this quintessential, timeless design with an absolutely modern and refined ride experience. This place is a must-ride-to location near Jaipur on your Classic 350.

Kishangarh Dumping Yard – Located near Kishangarh City, and about 98 Kms from Jaipur, Kishangarh Dumping Yard is defined as a wasteland that passes off as paradise. The yard is famous for its beauty and panoramic view. This picturesque destination is a perfect place for you to pose with your all-new Classic 350 which looks as if there are mounds of snow

Bhangarh Fort – Nestled amid the green hills of Aravallis, stands the magnificent fort of Bhangarh. The fort of Bhangarh is located 50 kilometers from the Sariska Sanctuary between the city of Jaipur and Alwar. The spot attracts a lot of tourists owing to its serene atmosphere, picturesque Aravalli Mountains and the architectural marvel that it is and one should definitely take a tour of this royal palace on one of the best modern-classic motorcycles – the all-new Classic 350.