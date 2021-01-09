Thomas Cook India & SOTC to capitalise on the long/extended weekend opportunity

Mumbai: Lockdown fatigue having created significant pent-up travel demand, with positive news on COVID vaccines, Indian consumers are looking to avail of 2021’s long weekends for short breaks/mini vacations. Further, given price surges and availability challenges of the Christmas-New Year high season, the weekends starting January 14-17 and January 23-26, 2021 offer attractive options that are easy on the wallet. To make the most of the long weekends in 2021, Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group company, SOTC Travel, have handpicked the best deals for long weekend getaways starting at Rs. 3 450.00*, across India, Dubai and Maldives.

According to the recent Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel – Second Holiday Readiness Report (December 2020), Indians are displaying a strong appetite for holidays – with 89% respondents indicating keen interest to resume travel. With approximately 15 long weekends this year, each weekend presents an opportunity for a well-deserved break with family and friends and to tick off destinations from their bucket lists.

From driving down to the nearest hill station or beach, or taking a flight to explore India’s unique history-culture, outdoors and adventure, a cruise or safari; eclectic accommodation such as a colonial bungalow, plantation villa (coffee/ tea estates), heritage palaces/havelis, long weekends offer travellers a welcome break from the mundane routine/ work life stress while delving into delightful new experiences.

On offer are trending destinations like Goa, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Udaipur, Dubai and Maldives. Special offers during the stay include VIP darshan of Shrinath Ji in Udaipur (Nathdwara), upto Rs. 10 000.00 hotel credit across select properties, all meals with evening cocktail, snacks and daily sightseeing with on-board guide on Antara Cruise etc.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “We understand that customers were unable to take a holiday during December due to challenges of availability and high pricing. And so we want the New Year celebrations to continue with our extended weekend holidays in 2021. We have launched very attractive getaways to benefit Indians with special discounts and value adds across India, Dubai and Maldives. And all of this comes with our commitment to Health & Safety with our Assured Safe Travel Program to ensure complete peace of mind and a relaxing mini-vacation!”

Mr. Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “Based on customer demand and the strong success of our last holiday sale, to enable customers who missed out on the year end break, we have created special deals to make best use of the long weekends in January. With air inclusive packages and destination stays, we’ve packed in an exciting range of favourite locales – all at great value pricing and amazing offers to ensure long weekend holidays that are easy on the wallet. Our long weekend packages are inbuilt with our Assured-Insured- Secured Program to bring confidence to our customers.”

To ensure health and safety of customers, Thomas Cook India and SOTC have put together a holistic three pronged customer confidence-building program in the form of the Assured-Insured-Secured Program that covers every aspect of physical safety as well as mental and financial security to give the customer complete peace of mind. The companies have launched several meaningful initiatives: a Doctor on Call 24×7 service in partnership with Apollo Clinics; India’s first Safe Holiday Helpline, a free service offering expert guidance & assistance for safe holiday planning, visa assistance, country specific updates, on-ground health and safety measures, health certification, etc. and seamless COVID-negative certification services via our tie up with ICMR accredited labs.