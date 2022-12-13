Three-Time Guinness World Record Holder Sufiya Sufi Runner is all set to attempt ‘The Fastest Run Across Qatar’

New Delhi | December 13, 2022: Indian Ultrarunner and Under Armour Athlete Sufiya Sufi Runner is synonymous with taking challenges that go beyond human limits. After completing the Tribute Run this year where she paid tribute to the Indian Army with her Siachen to Kargil expedition, Sufiya is now set for her next and first international expedition, ‘Run Across Qatar’ – south to north. With the ‘Run Across Qatar’ challenge, Sufiya will attempt to clock the Fastest Known Time to run across the nation as well as raise awareness towards leading a healthy lifestyle.

The 2-day expedition will begin at Abu Samra on 7th January 2023, followed by Doha, and conclude at Al Ruwais, on 8th January 2023. Covering 210+ km on the expedition, Sufiya will pass through the difficulties of running in a completely new environment, battling through dry climatic conditions, aiming to break the previous world record by covering the distance in under 30 hours.

Commenting on her upcoming run, Sufiya Sufi Runner said, “To circumnavigate the world on foot is my dream expedition and I am preparing myself to accomplish that. I continue to work towards pushing my endurance limits and encouraging more people to take up running. Through my upcoming expedition ‘The Run Across Qatar’ I am looking forward to entering the record books for the 4th time as well as raising awareness on leading a healthy lifestyle. With a great team of coaches and Under Armour alongside me, I’m confident of powering through this challenge in record time.”

In 2018, Sufiya took up running to break away from her aviation job, to relax and de-stress. Since then, she has entered the Guinness Book of Records three times and has set several benchmarks for ultrarunning in India. She holds the records for covering the Manali-Leh stretch on foot in the year 2022, the fastest time by a female to complete the Golden Quadrilateral in 2021, and the fastest woman to traverse from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 2019. Earlier this year she undertook the Tribute Run to salute the sacrifices of Kargil War Heroes. Sufiya has been an Under Armour Athlete since her first big achievement in 2020.