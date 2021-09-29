Top 5 platforms Providing Job Avenues Basis Talent

The Indian entertainment sector is rapidly changing, and social platforms are at the forefront of this transformation. It provides great avenues for aspirants with creative edge to explore their proficiency in various fields such as Acting, film making, Dancing, Modeling, Singing, Music Videography, drumming etc. Gone are the days when finding a job that justifies your interest areas and skill set was hard to find. With the changes in approach potential candidates can secure jobs, freelance projects as well as explore collaborations for gaining professional reputation. Technological advancement and digitization are playing an important role in driving various formats for job searches.

Pandemic period and lockdowns have accelerated people’s shift to large format videos. This transition is visible not only in metros and Tier 1 cities, but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, as well as in smaller towns. This has resulted in more sampling of new genres as well as increased demand for regional content. Short video platforms have aided the development of independent, experimental content by lowering the risk of loss and increasing the potential to reach out to like-minded consumers. Talented filmmakers, writers, and other artists who were having trouble aligning themselves with the much praised tune of traditional entertainment have discovered a new way to do what they believed in while also making money.

But with so many social media platforms to choose from, how do you know which ones to use? To find out, we listened to the advice of a range of creative professionals including artists, photographers, designers and filmmakers and created the top 5 players.

YouForrte- YouForrte is a freemium network that connects job and assignment seekers in the media and entertainment industry. The portal’s goal is to expand users’ reach by allowing them to showcase their skill and talent from the comfort of their own home. The user will have the opportunity to expand his network and join employers across the industry. Evaluation of the candidates here is not just done by means of interview skills, the practical skills and the attention it gathers in the form of claps and shares on the platform plays a great role. This platform also encourages competitions and people to form groups/bands, and if the content is unique, YouForrte intends to facilitate recording and assist projects in performing live in local clubs.

LinkedIn- Linkedin is an American business and employment-oriented online service that operates via websites and mobile apps. The platform is primarily used for professional networking and career development. In every field imaginable, LinkedIn.com is renowned as the “social networking network for professionals.” Many companies, small enterprises, and entrepreneurs advertise job openings here, including employment in the digital media. It’s also an online networking platform where you can get advice and recommendations from industry professionals and other job searchers.

Roposo- Roposo is an Indian video-sharing social media service, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi. Roposo provides a space where users can share posts related to different topics like food, comedy, music, poetry, fashion and travel. It is a platform where people express themselves visually with homemade videos and photos. The app offers a TV-like browsing experience with user-generated content on its channels. Users can also use editing tools on the platform and upload their content.[

Instagram- Instagram is an American photo and video sharing social networking service provider. It has long been regarded as the premier social media platform for artists, and with good reason. The app allows users to upload media that can be edited with filters and organized by hashtags and geographical tagging. Posts can be shared publicly or with pre-approved followers. Users can browse other users’ content by tags and locations and view trending content. Users can like photos and follow other users to add their content to a personal feed

Clubhouse- Launched in 2020, Clubhouse is a social audio app for iOS and Android where users can communicate in audio chat rooms that accommodate groups of thousands of people. It’s a more human place on the Internet, where people come together for great conversation. The hallway is home to hundreds of thousands of discussions on every topic under the sun — from SCUBA diving to social justice, crypto to comic books, fashion, backpacking, Japanese language, morning news shows, meditation, movie clubs, book clubs, and so much more. It’s all unfolding in real time from all around the world.