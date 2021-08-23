Top Trendsetters of their Industry with famous Brand Logos

1. Thums Up

When Coca-Cola left India in 1977, the Chauhan Brothers launched Thums Up under the Parle brand. Thumbs up became quite popular, and it almost had a monopoly on cola products. Coca-Cola re-entered the market in 1993, purchasing Parle. To compete with Pepsi, they relaunched thumbs up. Thums Up Taste The Thunder, Thums Up Charged, and Thums Up Charged No Sugar are the three flavours available in India.

The Thums up logo is believed to be inspired by a peak in the Manmad Hills in Maharashtra, popularly known as the Thums Up Mountain or the Thums Up Dongar. It has the same appearance as the company’s logo. The original Thums Up logo was a bright red “thumbs up” gesture with white letters. Since then, some blue lines to the left of the “thums up” image have been added.

2. Burger Singh

Burger Singh, the world’s first and largest chain of Indianised fusion burgers, was founded by KabirJeet Singh in 2014. While completing his MBA and working in a QSR outlet in London, Kabir Singh tried adding some Indian spices and masalas to the western burgers and began serving them. He started by testing these burgers on himself, his friends, and lucky, random strangers from 2014, and today the company has more than 40+ outlets in India and 3 outlets in London too.

Burger Singh stands out from the other burger brands in the QSR category thanks to its Indian flavors and taste. The brand is India’s third-largest burger chain and the only Made in India brand that competes with international giants with the turbaned man logo that makes it stand out from the rest. The logo also signifies the Indian essence of the brand.

3. Myntra

Founded in 2007, Myntra is a one-stop shop for all fashion and lifestyle needs. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, it started its journey by selling personalised gifts. The brand has now established a high fashion appeal among the general public at an affordable price.

The company’s logo is the first letter of the brand, M, which is simply two shades of pink and orange overlapping. After a complaint from a Mumbai-based NGO, Myntra changed its logo in 2021. The colour overlapping in the new logo has been altered.

4. Beardo

Supporting the trend of growing beards, Priyank Shah initiated the idea of male grooming at its best by launching Beardo in partnership with his childhood friend Ashutosh Valani. Some of the company’s best-selling products include Beardo Oil, Beardo Wash, Beardo Beard & Hair Growth Oil, and Beardo Moustache Wax. The majority of the products are made with natural ingredients and are majorly used for a good hold of Moustache and beard.

This thriving business kept its logo as manly as its products. A man with a classic monochrome beard is more than enough to draw attention.

5. Licious

Enriching the taste buds of meat lovers, Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura found a way to get their customers’ favourite type of raw non-veg at their doorstep. It is an online gourmet meat startup based in Bengaluru that procures fresh produce for processing, storage, and delivery.

The brand’s logo has a very modern and fresh appearance. The black wordmark is complemented by a red element, resulting in a welcoming and recognisable image. The dots above two letters “I” are red, and the bottom parts of the letters are connected by a red curve that resembles a smile.

6. BoAt

The Indian consumer electronics brand, incorporated by Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta, is famous for manufacturing earphones, headphones, electric shavers, stereos, travel chargers, smartwatches, and premium rugged cables. BoAt was founded with the sole purpose of providing millennials with affordable and fashionable audio products and accessories.

As the name suggests, ‘BoAt’ has a boat sign as their sign of authenticity on their products. They’ve also partnered with music festivals like Sunburn and large-scale events like Lakmé Fashion Week to co-brand their audio devices.