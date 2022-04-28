Tourism Malaysia Organises first Roadshow in India after Border Reopens

BENGALURU, April 2022 – Malaysia has finally lifted sanction on its border on 1st April 2022, marking the end of travelling restriction into the country. Leveraging this new development, Tourism Malaysia has embarked on its first roadshow to six major cities in India from 18th to 30th April 2022, after more than two years of hiatus. The roadshows are being held in the cities of Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

The mission is headed by Mr. Manoharan Periasamy, Senior Director of International Promotion Division (Asia & Africa) together with Malaysia’s tourism fraternity which consists of three (3) Malaysia-based airlines, 22 travel agents, four (4) hoteliers, and four (4) product owners.