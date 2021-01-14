Traditional festivals are taking a back seat while we are busy adopting modern culture

– Atul Malikram, PR24x7

Renowned as the land of festivals, India stands out in the whole world with its various cultural traditions and unique historical heritage. Each festival pertains to different occasions and seasons. Being a secular state, India celebrates not only national festivals but also religious festivals as well. Each religion has its traditional festivals, which helps to awaken the spirit of virtue towards their religion in the lives of the people following their respective religion.

Atul Malikram, the co-founder of India’s prominent PR Company PR24x7, explains that as India is moving towards modernity, traditional festivals and cultures are taking a back seat. The stiff competition is making people forget the importance of festivals in their lives. Let’s talk about Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated in January every year. People nowadays are so busy in their lives that they do not have time to celebrate this festival with joy and excitement. In the past on this day, the sky used to be filled with colorful kites. But now, very few kites are seen in the sky, that too for a little amount of time. If this continues for the next few years, then these festivals that glorify our culture will be extinct. We need to understand the significance of these festivals and teach the new generation about our cultural traditions and beliefs. Take this as a vow for this New Year.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated every year and refers to a specific solar day in the Hindu calendar. On this auspicious day, the sun enters the Makara Rashi (Capricorn) marking the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of a new harvest season. Recognized by various names, this festival is celebrated all over the country. It is known as ‘Makar Sankranti’ in North India, ‘Uttarayan’ in Gujarat, ‘Lohri’ in Punjab, ‘Utrayani’ in Uttarakhand, ‘Pongal’ in Kerala, and ‘Khichdi Sankranti’ in Garhwal. On this day people take a holy dip in rivers and ponds for ritual purification. People prepare various sweet dishes like Kheer, churma, and distribute til-gud (sesame and jaggery) laddoos. Therefore, understand the importance of festivals like Makar Sankranti and take some time to celebrate them with your friends and family.