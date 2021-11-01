Trell launches the #SpreadTheLight campaign with five days of contests and exciting prizes

Mumbai: India’s festive season is in full swing, and Diwali, the festival of lights, is almost upon us. An exciting time for all who celebrate, Diwali signifies the triumph of good over evil. Despite the pandemic, the festive joy hasn’t faded away, and Trell, India’s largest lifestyle social commerce platform, is on a mission to spread the cheer and make this Diwali celebration significant. The platform has launched its #SpreadTheLight campaign that will feature a host of exciting contests with attractive coupons worth up to Rs.10,000/-! and daily coupons. Furthermore, Trell Shop will gratify the Top 3 players who have participated religiously and have the highest total participation with Jackpot Hampers from renowned brands such as GUESS, SWISSBRAND, and others. The 5-day-long campaign will commence on 31st October and lead up to Diwali, that is, 4th November 2021.

With #SpreadTheLight, Trell invites users to participate in Trell Diwali, that’s all about Fun, Food, and Fashion! These 5days will celebrate various elements of the Diwali festivities with contests such as a virtual Rangoli, Trell (Teen) Patti, a Live Watch and Win contest with a get together with eminent creators & followers of Trell. Trell will be giving their platform to all who want to #SpreadTheLightwith their Festive Looks, DIY, Motivational Talks, Food Recipes, Décor & other such categories to help people make better lifestyle choices.

Commenting on the campaign, Pulkit Agrawal, CEO & Co-founder, Trell said, “Trell is a frontrunner in showcasing and celebrating India’s rich cultural diversity. This year, with our online celebrations, we are set to bring alive the diversified traditions of our country and promote the spirit of togetherness. The idea is to welcome as many Indians from different walks of life to celebrate the festival with the same zeal at home with their loved ones while keeping them entertained with informative and meaningful content and exciting contests.”