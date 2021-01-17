Tributes paid to S. Jaipal Reddy, Former Union Minister on 79th birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Political leaders from all parties, including the top Congress I leaders paid rich tributes to former Union Minister late Shree S. Jaipal Reddy on his 79th Birth Anniversary here in the city at “Jaipal Reddy Memorial Place” located near Sanjeevaiah Park on Necklace Road on Saturday.

Telangana Health Minister, Eatala Rajender paid a visit and offered floral tributes. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said, starting from college days, Jaipal Reddy remained in state and national politics for a very long time. He left an indelible mark on society. It was a role model politician. He has put immense faith in the democracy form of the government. He left good political values and ethics to us. Following his beliefs, values and ethics is the best tribute one can ever pay to him he said.

Starting from the early morning Jaipal Reddy’s wife S. Lakshmi Reddy, Jaipal Reddy’s two sons—Arvind and Anand Reddy, family members, relatives visited his memorial place and offered floral tributes.

Several political leaders irrespective of party line also visited and paid their tributes. Some of these leaders include former PCCI Chief Uttam Kumar, Senior Congress Leaders Jana Reddy, V. Hanumanth Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka; Congress firebrand leader Revanth Reddy; Chinna Reddy, former MPs Manda Jagannadham, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy; Jitender Reddy; former Union Minister Mallipudi Mangapati Pallam Raju; Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MP; former Minister P. Sudershan Reddy and others.

Leaders of other political parties such as TRS Leader and former PCCI President K. Keshava Rao, L. Ramana, TDP President, Telangana state; BJP Leader G.Vevekanand; MLC Naraparaju Ramchander Rao; Prof Muddasani Kodandaram Reddy of Telangana Jana Samithi, BC Leader R. Krishnaiah and many others.

Hundreds of Jaipal Reddy’s followers and well-wishers also turned up in large numbers to pay their tributes to the good parliamentarian who died in the year 2019 at the age of 77 years.

Jaipal Reddy is widely regarded for his secular and democratic values. He has been an ardent proponent of Democracy and Representative Form of Government. His thoughts and ideas were penned in his book “Ten Ideologies: The Great Asymmetry between Agrarianism and Industrialism”. Democracy is included in it as a separate chapter.

A politician par excellence, Sri Reddy was the Member of Parliament seven times and Union Cabinet Minister thrice. He had a political career spanning over 50 years. He was a brilliant parliamentarian known for his oratorical skills and political acumen. His speeches were packed with knowledge, information, criticism and wit. He passed away on July 28th in 2019 at the age of 77 years, who despite his physical disability carried on his journey with grit, determination and stood as an inspiration to many.

Reddy was an elected representative for nearly 45 years and for his contribution to the discussions in Parliament earned him, “The Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, 1998”.

Later in the day. S. Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation organised a webinar “Celebrating Democracy” to commemorate the occasion featuring speakers such as S.Y. Qureshi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India and N. Ravi, Chairman of Kasturi & Sons Ltd