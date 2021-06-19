tring’s special Father’s Day Surprise sees a dad overwhelmed by a wish from Chess Wizard Viswanathan Anand

Mumbai: Be it any occasion, India’s leading celebrity engagement platform, on the back of its 7000 celebrities on its roster, has revolutionized how fans can today interact with their favourite stars. With Father’s Day arriving this June 20th, tring made the occasion highly memorable for one fabulous father. A recentlyreleased video, filled with warmth and emotion, captures the former 5-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand sending his wishes to a father on behalf of his son and daughter. The video, having perfectly captured the true essence of the occasion, has gone on to garneran impressive over 3.8lakh views in 5 days, with fans showering their love and support on the clip.

The clip sees the son capture his father’s reaction on seeing ‘Vishy’, his idol, on a TV screen conveying his deepest regards on Father’s Day on behalf of his two children. It takes little or no time for his face to light up and be completely star-struck, as he watches the sporting legend present him the gift of a lifetime. Watching the father, who seems to be a fan of the game, teary-eyed on this unexpected surprise, this reaction is a true representation of the personalized engagement experience that tring brings to life.

Along with Viswanathan Anand who is exclusively on tring, the platform offers fans the chance to gift a personalized wish from the best celebrities this Father’s Day. In addition to Prem Chopra, Vishwanathan Anand, Aparna Mehta, Jayati Bhatia, Hiten Tejwani, Amar Upadhyay,Anang Desai, their impressive roster includes personalities from Bollywood, regional cinema, OTT, the world of sports as well as international artistes, singers, sportspeople, motivators and influencers, amongst others.One can even avail Flat 30% OFF this Father’s Day by using the code SUPERDAD30.

Speaking about the recent fan reaction video, Mr.Akshay Saini, CEO and Co-Founder of tring said “We started with a mission to spread happiness and bring smiles to India’s legion of fans. Taking this very thought forward, we, wanted to share the deep emotions of happiness, from our users, that are not tangible, and yet something we can’t really put a price on. This video perfectly captures and showcases the sheer joy, better than anything we can say and do as a brand. Just like this clip, that sees a Chess icon wishing a Chess fan, our diversified portfolio sees a host of celebrities, from various walks of life, spread joy to their ardent fans through such wishes. Theselittle silver linings, like a tring from your favourite celebrity can make even dark times lighter, and happy times more joyous. Here’s wishing all the loving dads everywhere, a very Happy Father’s Day from us!”

