Two years into the pandemic: BioAsia session to focus on the challenges and opportunities in the Post-COVID World

Hyderabad, February 11, 2022: Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia, in its 19th edition, which will be held virtually on the 24th and 25th February 2022, will delve into COVID-19 and will address one of the most pertinent issues that are looming large across the globe. As the pandemic continues to unfold, fresh threats from COVID-19 variants continue to emerge and chain with debt and inflation, thus causing a global economic slowdown.

According to World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects Report, global growth is expected to decelerate from 5.5 percent in 2021 to 4.1 percent in 2022. As per the report, the growth will further fall to 3.2 percent in 2023 as pent-up demand dissipates and as fiscal and monetary support is unwound across the world. However, the hard-hitting effects were more obvious on global health. According to the latest WHO data, as of 10th February 2022 (01:02 am GMT+5:30), the virus recorded over 399 million cases with 5.7 million deaths attributed to it.

The 2022 edition of BioAsia aims to deliberate on the pandemic, the learnings, progress made so far and also discuss on the future of healthcare to support and enable global collective recovery to pivot beyond the pandemic. It will deliberate the role of different organizations in intensifying focus on medical technology, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals to combat not only the health implications of the pandemic but also its impact on the economy. Vaccines have been the most effective tool that has helped in the global fight against Covid-19 and the vaccine industry has responded to this unprecedented challenge by delivering safe and effective vaccines in a record timeline, which saved millions of lives.

BioAsia 2022 will host a panel discussion titled “Two years into the pandemic” focused on conversations on streamlining the healthcare delivery system, and highlighting equitable access to healthcare for the growth and recuperation of nations. The panel will also focus on how vaccine development and manufacturing can be accelerated globally using the learnings during this pandemic. The session will witness successes, challenges, learnings across the industries to shape the future of healthcare, with insights from Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO (World Health Organization), who was at the forefront of driving communication between researchers, policymakers, and the community to ensure global health delivery. A returning guest, Dr. Peter Piot, Director, EU Chief Scientific Advisor Epidemics, who had co-discovered the Ebola virus and a renowned expert in infectious diseases will join the panel. Senior policymakers including Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog and Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, Dept. of Biotechnology, Government of India along with Dr. Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech and Ms. Mahima Datla, MD, Biological E, who were instrumental in developing and manufacturing COVID vaccines will also join the panel. Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India will also bring in a global public health perspective to the rich blend of experts in this panel, which will be moderated by Dr. Gagandeep Kang, FRS, a renowned Indian Microbiologist and virologist known for her inter-disciplinary research studying the transmission, development and prevention of enteric infections.

"With BioAsia 2022 in play, we are excited to witness yet another phenomenal edition of critical deliberations transpiring during the event. Hyderabad emerged as a leader in the global fight against COVID pandemic and building on our leadership position, Telangana has taken over the paramount role of bringing eminent stakeholders and deliberating on one of the most important topics of these times related to the challenges, successes, and the way forward with 2 years into the pandemic", said Mr. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, IT and MAUD, Government of Telangana. "Every edition of BioAsia discusses significant developments in the global healthcare systems. This year, the focus shifts to the massive economic and health implications witnessed by economies across the world during the pandemic. This particular session will host comprehensive dialogues by leaders and policymakers like Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Dr. Peter Piot, and Mr. Amitabh Kant among others to address the challenges, leverage opportunities posed by crises and improve the state of healthcare", said Mr Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Dept., Government of Telangana.

The registrations for the virtual BioAsia 2022 are free and open and can be completed at http://2022.bioasia.in/.