Understanding the film beyond an ordinary audience is Film Appreciation: Anant Vijay

New Delhi, December 30: A National Award winner for Best Writing on Cinema, Senior Journalist, Columnist and Author with over 2 decades of journalistic experience, Anant Vijay said that film researchers should not completely rely on the information available on the internet; to check the facts thoroughly they should reach out to the people who can provide them first-hand details. Vijay was addressing the program ‘Friday Dialogue’ organized by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Friday. Director General, IIMC Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi and Dean (Academic) Prof. Govind Singh along with faculty members and students from all IIMC centers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the topic ‘Film Appreciation’ Vijay said that it is a humble attempt to make you aware of the potential of cinema and empower the artist and audience aiming towards a more enriching experience. He added that Film History, Screenplay, Cinematograph, editing, film & literature are the important aspects of Film Appreciation. Screenplay plays a crucial role in film appreciation as it includes not only the dialogue spoken by the characters but also a shot-by-shot outline of the film’s action.

Anant Vijay, winner of the National Award for ‘Best Film Critic’ said that an Editor is the first critic of the film. However, unlike the passive viewer, or the regular critic, s/he takes an active part in presenting the story in its most effective, streamlined packaging. When asked about films being hits and flops, he said that it costs around Rs 32,000 to release a film on a single screen. Based on the cost of any film and its collection, the film is declared a hit or a flop.

Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar, Head of Outreach Department, moderated the program. Prof. Rakesh Goswami, Regional Director, IIMC, Jammu Campus presented a welcome speech and the vote of thanks was given by Dr. C. Lalmuansangkimi, Academic Associate, IIMC Aizawl.