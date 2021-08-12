Union Bank of India Annual General Meeting at Central Office, Mumbai

Mumbai : 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Union Bank of India was held through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) on August 10, 2021 at 11.00 AM at Central Office, Union Bank of India, Mumbai (the deemed venue of the Meeting).

Shri Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank chaired the meeting. He apprised the shareholders on the macro economy, present banking environment, bank post amalgamation, business & financials of the bank for FY 2020-21, strategic, IT & digital initiatives, response & preparedness to Covid-19 pandemic, steps taken by the bank to enhance the network reach and for strengthening human capital. He further apprised about Strategic Transformation initiatives taken by the bank and its way forward.

In the said meeting, the shareholders passed all the resolutions of the bank with requisite majority.