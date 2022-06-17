United Way Mumbai and RTO, Mumbai Central launch the two-wheeler simulator training

17th June, 2022, Mumbai, India: Focused on bringing about positive social impact across sectors, United Way Mumbai now joins forces with Regional Transport Office (RTO), Mumbai Central to install a 2-wheeler simulator training for license applicants today, June 17, 2022. In a bid to make roads and road travel safe for riders and passengers, and to create more awareness about rules and regulations, United Way Mumbai aims to impart professional training to at least 5,600 people. As a part of the initiative, United Way Mumbai will station professional trainers at the RTO office, 5 days a week. The programme will ensure that 2 wheeler driving license candidates are well trained and have cleared the simulator test prior to securing their two wheeler license.

Speaking about the initiative, George Aikara, CEO of United Way Mumbai says, “As per the road accident statistics in India, two-wheeler riders form 46% among the fatalities, thus making them vulnerable road users. On the other side, there is a dearth of professional training facilities for two wheeler riders in India. United Way Mumbai is working to bridge this gap through public private partnership. In collaboration with the RTO Mumbai Central and with support from UPS, we will train all the applicants of two-wheeler license in safe riding skills. With the use of the two-wheeler simulator, our intent is to make this training more engaging and comprehensive for the participants. We have been providing similar training at Andheri RTO (started in May 2018) with support from Castrol India. There is scope for making such formal training part and parcel of the license issuance system across India. We hope to collaborate with more RTO offices to replicate this initiative.”

Mr. Bharat Kalaskar, Regional Transport Officer said, “The Road crash data analysis done in 2021 stated that 350 people who lost their lives in road crashes in Mumbai, out of which 166 were 2 wheelers, others r 4 wheelers and other road users. Which means 50 % are two wheelers and pedestrians. We need to concentrate on 2 wheelers n especially on pillions, there we have made wearing of helmet compulsory for them.”

Jitendra Patil, Joint Transport Commissioner said, “We have taken a step ahead in the field of road safety with this initiative of United Way Mumbai. This model will be replicated in all the other RTO of the city.”

He also added, “The name of this program is 2 wheels 1 life, but I would say it is 2 wheels and many lives, as it will save many lives on the road”.

Avinash Dhakane, Transport Commissioner said, “We have given two 4 wheeler simulators so that it can be used by the licences applicants. It is a great initiative that we have started in collaboration with United Way Mumbai as we have made helmets compulsory for the pillion riders in the state of Maharashtra from 9th of June. This training will surely help to inform the common people regarding the rules and regulations and the importance of following it.”