Up Your Style Statement This Festive Season

India: FBB, one of India’s most trusted fashion destinations, has recently showcased a new festive collection. The trendy and fashionable new range has something for everyone.

Curated around traditional Indian prints and motifs, the new range brings to life the joy, grandeur and celebration Indian festivals are known for. Designed keeping every age group in mind, the collection showcases a range of options for everyone.

The new collection flaunts garments in vibrant colours and bold prints. Focused primarily on bright and cheerful colours, the festive collection was curated, keeping in mind the traditional Indian motifs incorporated big, bold statement pieces with fabrics and designs that emphasise a comfortable silhouette. Starting as low as INR 499. the collection offers t-shirts, tunics, kurta, dresses, and much more for casual and formal occasions. Select from vibrant colours such as deep red, royal purple or emerald greens or opt for the more earthy range curated around a pastel palette of colours. Customers can mix and match to put together a look especially for themselves or simply pick up a coordinated set. The new collection has options for every occasion and festive mood.

Talking about the new collection Pawan Sarda, Group CMO- Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group, commented, “FBB has always been a fashion-forward brand. This year’s collection helps reflect the festivities’ deep emotions and happiness through the colours and patterns in the latest trendsetting styles.”

To make festive shopping more relaxing, the brand allows you to shop the range online or from any fbb or Big Bazaar store across the country. In addition, the brand is offering 2 hours of free home delivery service. Allowing you to spread the festive joy from the comfort of your home.