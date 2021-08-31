Usha International’s new Kitchen Appliances campaign features actor Keerthy Suresh

New Delhi: Usha International, India’s leading consumer durables brand, today launched a new media campaign highlighting its range of kitchen appliances starring brand ambassador and National Film Award (2018) winner Keerthy Suresh. As part of the campaign, Usha has released four TV commercials across traditional and digital mediums.

Aimed at amplifying connect and engagement with consumers across India, Usha’s TV commercials feature Keerthy whipping up an array of lip-smacking delicacies using four of Usha’s hero products – Trienergy Plus Mixer Grinder, Colossal DLX Wet Grinder, Rice Cooker, and Calypso OTG. The films, upto 35 seconds each, have been launched pan-India, with a focus on growing Usha’s market. They have the actor in a modern home-chef avatar who revels in the joy of cooking with Usha products, as it also ups her social quotient. For her, the kitchen is a place where she expresses herself creatively, for which she seeks fast, convenient, and hassle-free products to create some magic. The TVC will be run in various languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam for optimum reach and impact.

Commenting on the new campaign, Mr Saurabh Baishakhia, President, Appliances, Usha International, said, “We are extremely happy with the way this campaign has shaped up, and of course Ms. Keerthy Suresh’s star power needs no introduction. This year has been one of hope and perseverance where we have stayed focused in our efforts to enhance Usha’s product range with relevant products that delight consumers across India and offer great value too. We are making sure we reach and assist consumers in their journey of need recognition, information gathering, purchase, and post-purchase experience, by being present across all mediums of communication and ensuring an omni-channel presence for a seamless experience. South India, which is amongst the priority markets for Usha, with an evolved consumer base, high penetration of appliances, and an appreciation of the benefits of different categories of appliances and with this campaign, we are looking to further strengthen our connect with consumers and increase our brand salience not just in these markets but across the country as well.”

Starting August 25, and to be aired across a mix of top vernacular GEC and News Channels to ensure best impact across all states. This will also be followed by aggressive digital amplification across relevant platforms pan- India.