Utsav Educational and Cultural Society to host Saare Jahan Se Accha, 2021

Utsav Educational and Cultural Society has completed 35 years of its cultural journey in preserving and promoting the classical dance and music traditions of India, particularly Odissi. Utsav founded by Smt. Ranjana Gauhar- Padmashree and SNA Awardee is always in the forefront of the country’s cultural scenario. Utsav organizes major annual dance festivals such as Unbound Beats of India for upcoming and outstanding dancers, Su- Tarang celebrates young dancers and the World Dance Day, while Saare Jahan Se Accha commemorates our nation’s Independence Day where senior and established dancers of the country pay their tribute to the martyrs and achievers of the nation. Talented artists in Indian and abroad from different genres of Indian classical dance perform at these festivals at Delhi’s most popular cultural hubs to a discerning audience and rasikas, which is widely covered by the media.

This year, Utsav’s festival of classical dance Saare Jahan Se Accha, 2021 will be celebrating the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahoutsav” Gov’t of India. Ustav will be hosting the 17th edition of Saare Jahan Se Accha for two days i.e., 17thand 18th August, 2022, starting from 7:00 pm onward on all the days at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.

The participating artists, experts and schedule of the programme is as follows.

17th August 2022: will feature the production “Nritya Dhara-a Tribute to Indi’a Cultural Heritage” Choreographed and presented by Guru Ranjana Gauhar and disciples (Odissi) , Guru Santosh Nair and disciples (Chhau), Guru Jayaprabha Menon ( Kerala SNA Awardee) and disciples (Mohiniyattam), Guru Vidha Lal ( Bismillah Yuva Puruskar) and disciples (Kathak) and Guru Mangoljao Singh and disciples ( Manipuri).

18th August 2022: Utsav Repertory- Disciples of Padmashree & SNA Awardee Guru Ranjana Gauhar, Guru Shashadhar Acharya (Padmahsree and SNA Awardee) and disciples – Saraikela Chhau, Smt.Gopika Verma ( SNA Awardee)- Mohiniyattam, Guru Santosh Nair and disciples- Contemporary, Smt Rashmi Vaidyalingam- Kuchipudi and Smt. Gauri Diwakar (Bismillah Yuva Puruskar)- Kathak