Utsav’s 2-day dance festival Saare Jahan se Acha kickstarts with pomp and show

Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, New Delhi, inaugurated its annual two-day dance festival in the capital. The dance festival which is part of 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence celebrations will feature Indian classical dance.

It is a two-day festival from 17-18th August to be held at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre. This year’s festival is a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahoutsav” by the Government of India.

The first day of the festival featured the production “Nritya Dhara – a Tribute to India’s Cultural Heritage.” The program was choreographed and presented by Guru Ranjana Gauhar and disciples (Odissi), Guru Santosh Nair and disciples (Chhau), Guru Jayaprabha Menon (Kerala SNA Awardee) and disciples (Mohiniyattam), Guru Vidha Lal (Bismillah Yuva Puruskar) and disciples (Kathak) and Guru Mangoljao Singh and disciples (Manipuri).

Utsav, founded by Smt. Ranjana Gauhar- Padmashree and SNA Awardeehas been at the forefront of promoting Indian dance forms and young artists by organizing many major dance festivals like ‘Unbound Beats of India’ for upcoming and outstanding dancers, ‘Su- Tarang’ that celebrates young dancers, and the World Dance Day. ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ is an ode to our country and commemorates the nation’s Independence Day.The Guest who attended the event Rama Pandey Shovana Narayan Aman Nath Wasifuddin Dagar Sharan Lowen Madhvi Mudgal Kamal Modi