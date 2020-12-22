V-Guard Announces Big Idea Business Plan & Tech Design Contest Winners

Chennai: Winners of the annual Big Idea Contests organised by V-Guard Industries Ltd were announced. This year’s Big Idea Business Plan and Big Idea Tech design contests finals were held on Dec 17th ,18th & 19th and witnessed more than 264 entries from top business schools and engineering colleges from across the country. IIM Nagpur won the first prize in Business Plan contest and Goa Institute of Management & IIM Visakhapatnam were declared first and second runner ups respectively in the contest from a total of (22) teams shortlisted for the grand finale. SCMHRD, Pune & Institute of Rural Management, Anand qualified for the special jury award.

Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam has bagged first prize in Big Idea Tech design contest. MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore and Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam were declared first & second runner up.

This year’s competition themed ‘let’s bring home a better tomorrow with a healthier, hygienic world,’ was meant for the participants to present insightful and innovative ideas for business growth in alignment with the business strategy of V-Guard. The Business Plan contest winners were awarded cash prizes worth Rs. 2,00,000, Rs. 1,00,000, Rs. 50,000 for the top three positions respectively along with trophies and certificates of appreciation. Big Idea tech winners received a cash prizes worth Rs.100,000, Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000 for the first three positions respectively. Two teams qualified for the special jury in the Business Plan contest and received a prize worth Rs.25,000. Shortlisted teams presented their competitive ideas and plans in a virtual event held from 17th to 19th December 2020.

The five-member Jury Committee who chose the B-Plan winners was headed by Mr. Rajesh Nair, Business Leader, EY LLP, Kochi along with V. Ramachandran, Director & COO, V-Guard, Sudarshan Kasturi, Sr. Vice President & CFO, V-Guard, Ullas Kamath, Joint MD, Jyothi Laboratories Ltd and Independent Director, V-Guard and Mohammed Tanveer, Sr. General Manager, V-Guard. The ideas presented by the participants were judged on parameters such as ingenuity, the practicality of application, feasibility, simplicity and the positive impact it can have on V-Guard’s business and its consumers. Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Chairman Emeritus, & Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd. graced the valedictory function and awarded the winners.

The jury who judged the tech design contest includes Narender Singh Negi, Vice President- R&D, V-Guard, Mohammed Tanveer, Sr. General Manager, V-Guard, Prasad Sudhakar Teni, Sr. General Manager, V-Guard and James M Varghese, General Manager- R&D, V-Guard.

The event has created a platform for interaction with top leaders of V-Guard, wherein the young minds can discuss and understand the business challenges to fine-tune their thought process and foster a spirit of innovation in them.