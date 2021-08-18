Vaccinations at campus for Advaiya employees and their family members

New Delhi: Udaipur and Bellevue based consulting and implementation services company, Advaiya Solutions, arranged for free vaccinations to cover all its employees whose dose was pending.

With this, Advaiya is pleased to announce that 100% of its employees are vaccinated with first dose. A team of medical professionals was deployed to vaccinate Advaiya employees and their family members at the office in Udaipur. The cost of administering the same was also covered by the company. The Great Place to Work®-Certified organization is working towards a safe, Covid-free environment to ensure the well-being of its employee.

Mrs. Ruchika Godha, COO, Advaiya Solutions, added, “This is one of many initiatives Advaiya is taking for employee wellness.” The vaccinations were administered in association with Mewar Hospitals. All the safety protocols for Covid-19 were followed. The vaccinations at campus was another step taken by Advaiya Solutions to break the chain of the virus. It has been following the 3D F principle (Distance-more, Duration- less, Density-low; Frequency-less) to ensure well-being of employees and has adopted the hybrid way of working.