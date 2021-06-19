Vaishali Kala Kendra Noida in the association with Trinayan Collective USA presenting “Nritya Yog”on June 20th, 2021 from 5pm onwards

We are organising the program “Nritya Yog “on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 20th,2021 from 5 pm onwards. The program is going to take place on zoom platform

Through “Nritya Yog” we want to spread motivation for our young generation to connect them with age-old art forms through Yoga Philosophy. Our guest artist from USA Mrs. Bani Doblar will be presenting Bandha Nritya (Yogic Postures) to show the connection between Yoga and Nritya with the presentation and also the presentation from Vaishali Kala Kendra as Nritya Yoga says Odissi Danseuse and Guru Dr. Jyoti Shrivastava.

About Dr. Jyoti Shrivastava an Odissi danseuse and Founder of Vaishali Kala Kendra

Dr. Jyoti Shrivastava is an Odissi dance exponent hailing from Delhi. She was born in 1962 to the late Brij Kishore and Mamta Devi. It was in 1972 that the late Guru Shrinath Raut observed an inborn talent in her and hence initiated her into the Odissi dance form. Jyoti’s natural talent and dedication have led her through a life-long love affair with Odissi. In her journey of dance, she came under the guidance of three celebrated guru’s Late Guru Srinath Raut, Guru Ramli Ibrahim, and Guru Durga Charan Ranbir. As Director of Vaishali Kala Kendra – an institute of Odissi research and training in Noida, Jyoti is responsible for the continuation of the styles and compositions of the late Guru Deba Prasad Das. In Malaysia, she has worked with Ramli Ibrahim on several productions of Sutra Dance Theatre Kuala Lumpur. As a Guru A student does not discover a guru, it is the guru who discovers a dancer. This discovery has been in vogue for the last 3 decades. Vaishali Kala Kendra is a temple of dance and music, where many students from India and abroad are trained.

This gurukul has also spread in the form of workshops cutting across national and international boundaries and shining on the global horizon to an amazing possibility. Her students have reached such heights to receive National scholarships, ICCR empanelment and Doordarshan grading. Jyoti took over from where her illustrious guru had left. To continue the legacy she has been organising a festival of music and dance Guru Pranam Utsav for 29 years as an ode to her gurus who dedicated their life in propagating odissi dance.