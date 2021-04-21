Van Heusen launches new sub-brand ‘Denim Labs’

Hyderabad: – Van Heusen, India’s leading power dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., today announced the launch of its new sub-brand ‘Denim Labs’. Van Heusen Denim Labs ushers in the new age of denim, crafted for the modern-day professionals who need to seamlessly shift between work and play. The brand has also launched a campaign entitled ‘Move In The New Blue’ featuring the face of the brand and India’s leading Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Targeting young professionals, Van Heusen Denim Labs is designed to look undeniably sharp and engineered to provide true freedom of movement, infused with an upgrade on style and comfort. Using its rich experience of over 128-years in the workwear category, this new sub-brand stands for fashion and functionality, with each product offering created to provide the perfect blend of comfort, performance, and ergonomics.

Van Heusen Denim Labs will offer an entire collection range including shirts, trousers, layering pieces like truckers, jackets and blazers for both men and women. The collection features attractive style elements such as a contoured waist for maximum grip and sleek look, reinforced seams for extra durability, power stretch for easy movement and easy-access pockets. These denims are available in different fits such as skinny, slim, and regular, all of which come in a selection of washes and finishes.

Van Heusen has also unveiled a campaign christened ‘Move In The New Blue’ to promote the Denim Labs brand. Centered over Jacqueline who is grooving, stretching, swaying, spinning in variety of denims by Van Heusen Denim Labs, the film showcases the broad range of supremely stylish denims perfect for every occasion and mood of today’s style and comfort conscious consumer. The campaign will be featured across multiple mediums such as television, print and digital.

Conceptualized by Famous Innovations, it is Van Heusen’s maiden campaign for the newly announced sub brand, Denim Labs. The new sub-brand reflects the inimitable stylish and fashionable range of denim wear for both men and women. Van Heusen has curated the collection for every mood of young modern Indian customer, who are inclined towards fashion that comes with functionality and comfort. With the launch of Denim Labs, Van Heusen has introduced a whole new realm of bold, stylish, comfortable, and playful denims to its customers.

Commenting on the new brand launch, Mr. Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer, Van Heusen said, “We have recognized that the country’s younger consumers are seeking comfortable and functional denim wear considering the new norms being implemented across the workplace. We felt this is the best time to launch our new denim sub-brand. Denim Labs encapsulates the authenticity and heritage of Van Heusen with a contemporary and aesthetic personality that will appeal to today’s youth. Our new brand is targeted at the young who are self-driven, passionate, stylish, tech-savvy, ambitious and assertive. With the launch of Denim Labs, we aim to be the most preferred denim brand in the country for young professionals.”

“With this campaign, we are confident that our viewers will recognize how Denim Labs is a playful yet stylish addition to their wardrobe. Jacqueline has brought the whole idea of #MoveInTheNewBlue alive which will be loved by audience at-large”, added Mr. Bahugune.

Commenting on the association Jacqueline Fernandez said, “I am delighted to be associated with the Van Heusen family and be a part of the brand’s new venture. It feels empowering to represent the Van Heusen Denim Labs which completely echoes with my own idea and belief of fashion. I feel humbled to espouse the dynamic, young and new age vibe of Van Heusen denims, that are bringing a new code to the category. Denim Labs surely paves way for modern young men and women to make an impact with highest levels style and comfort.”

Mithila Saraf, Business Head, Famous Innovations, added, “With Denim Labs, we have explored new avenues for Van Heusen with an energetic, peppy and young vibe. The brand continues to push boundaries in terms of versatility, dynamism and style, and this campaign communicates all those attributes in a fun, light and engaging way. We hope it will be sticky in the consumers’ minds and make people curious about Van Heusen Denim Labs.”

Van Heusen Denim Labs is available to buy from 200+ exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand retail and vanheusenindia.com. The collection will also be available across e-commerce platforms.