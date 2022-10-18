Vedanta Mahotsav Held in Khar, Mumbai

Mumbai: 18th October 2022: The PrashantAdvait Foundation organized a three-day Vedanta Mahotsav in Khar, Mumbai from October 14 to September 16, 2022. The Foundation was established by Acharya Prashant, a renowned Vedanta teacher and a social reformer championing essential human freedoms.

Throughout the three-day gathering, Acharya Prashant – an IIT & IIM alumnus and former civil servant – discussed life issues and answered questions from the audience who came from all over India and the world.

The Vedanta Mahotsav is a forum for one-on-one conversations with Acharya Prashant and features deep and thoughtful discussions on topics such as Science and Spirituality, Self Awareness, Upanishads, the Environment and on Veganism. Acharya-ji responds to questions with very clear insight and wisdom as a result of his deep knowledge and mastery over Vedanta.

Vedanta Mahotsav manager Rohit Razdan noted “We are getting requests to hold Mahotsavs in more cities, which is a strong indicator that the youth resonate with Vedanta when the teachings are delivered with depth and honesty in a way that resonates with the youth’s everyday life.”

Hundreds of books authored by Acharya Prashant were offered to Mahotsav attendees.

Over the last ten years, hundreds of Vedanta Mahotsavs have been held, from big cities to small towns, benefiting millions of seekers from India and abroad.

About Acharya Prashant – Acharya Prashant is an IIT and IIM alumnus, an ICSE topper and an NTSE scholar, an ex-civil servant, and he has served in prominent organizations like GE Capital, ECS, and Bennett Coleman & Co before starting the Prashant Advait Foundation. He shares his teachings via social media, online discourses and lectures, monthly Vedanta Mahotsavs, and one-to-one counseling on various platforms worldwide.

With over 12,000 videos and articles available in Hindi and English, his body of work is the largest repository of spiritual wisdom available on the Internet. More than 20 million minutes are watched daily, with lifetime views of more than 2 billion. He has over 10 million social media followers. He is also a regular speaker at IITs, IIMs, and other prestigious institutions.

Acharya-ji’s fearless message has improved the lives of people, animals, and Earth itself. He has authored over 100+ books on important subjects such as Joy, Love, and Marriage to commentaries on the Scriptures, including his national bestseller, Karma, and his most recent book, Ananda. Recently, he has six of his books as best sellers on Amazon.