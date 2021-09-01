Vedas Cure treating Psoriasis effectively with customized kit

New Delhi: Psoriasis is a long-term ailment that can be difficult to treat, so you might want to consider Ayurvedic medicine to help alleviate symptoms. Psoriasis is caused by unbalanced vata and kapha doshas, according to Ayurveda. Toxins, stress, and eating too much of particular foods like yoghurt, seafood, and salty cuisine are also to blame. Vedas Cure, an online Ayurveda treatment centre, announced in the Psoriasis Awareness Month that it has treated around thousands of patients with Vedas Cure Psoriasis Care kit, which is customized as per the symptoms, in the last two years.

Talking about the product, Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure, said, “The key strength of our product is the formulation and selection of high-quality natural herbs to alleviate the disease in its entire extent. With years of research and development in product development and formulation, we have cured thousands of patients suffering from many diseases in the most cost-effective, gentle, and natural way. Psoriasis is an auto-immune disorder of the skin. So, before starting the treatment of Psoriasis it is very important to know its type. Once we determine the type of Psoriasis then the next examination is to understand its causes. There are five different kinds of Psoriasis so before starting the medications, if we know its type and causes for an individual then the treatment plan has more than 90% chance to become successful. We at Vedas Cure have treated thousands of patients suffering from Psoriasis with the help of Ayurvedic System of Medicine. Our Psoriasis Care herbal composition is made of 25 very good natural herbs and has benefitted a number of psoriasis patients. Apart from that we have also developed a unique kind of oil by the name of Wrightia Tinctoria Oil, and this oil is also very effective for Psoriasis patients”.

Some of the herbs used in Vedas Cure Psoriasis kit include Turmeric, Andira araroba, Chitrak Mool, Gulab Phool, Punarnava Mool, Makoy Beej, Brahmi, Manjishtha, Indra Jau, Amba Haldi etc. In case of psoriasis, an Ayurveda practitioner builds a treatment plan based on patient’s symptoms and lifestyle. “Dietary adjustments, herbs, massage, body oils, enemas or laxatives, controlled vomiting, and blood cleansing with herbs or bloodletting, which includes draining blood from your body, are all possible treatments,” adds Chawla.