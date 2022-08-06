Veteran Actor Sabitri Chatterjee, Manoj Mitra, artist Subhaprasanna and author Mani ShankarMukherjee awarded with ‘Tamalika Panda Seth Jibankriti Puraskar 2022’

Kolkata, 6 August 2022: In the Memory of Poet, MLA, and Editor of ‘Aponjon’ Weekly Magazine – Late Tamalika Panda Seth, esteemed artists from the field of acting, creative work and culture were felicitated byICARE Institute of Haldia and ‘Aponjon’ WeeklyMagazine since 2016. This year the felicitation ceremony – ‘Tamalika Panda Seth Jibankriti Puraskar 2022’ has taken place at the Bhasha Bhavan of The National Library. Veteran Actor SabitriChatterjee, Manoj Mitra, and artist Subhaprasanna Bhattacharya have received the esteemed awards this year along with a cash prize of One Lakh Rupees. The dignitaries present were the Author, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Former MP, Lakshman Chandra Seth, Former MLA &Lawyer, Padmashree Bula Choudhury, President of Booksellers & Publishers Guild, Sudhanshu Sekhar Dey, and Editor of Kishore Bharati to name a few.

After the demise of Poet Tamalika Panda Seth in her memory, every year on her birth anniversary ‘Tamalika Panda Seth Jibankriti Puraskar’ has been awarded to versatile personalities in the field of art, culture, and literature by the ICARE Institute of Medical Sciences and Research(Haldia). In the past few years, author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Poet Shyamal Kanti Das, and author Nalini Bera have been felicitated with the award as a gesture to mark their remarkable contribution to Bengali literature.