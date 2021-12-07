Veteran Malayalam Singer Thoppil Anto passes away, Bollywood Fashion Designer Rachel Amirtharaj expresses grief

Bollywood fashion designer Rachel J Amirtharaj’s grandfather the eminent Malayalam singer Thoppil Anto Passed away at the age of 81. His body was kept in the Town Hall for the public to pay homage and the funeral service was held at St. George’s Church. He was a renowned theatre and playback singer, Thoppil was a noted figure in the Malayalam theatre and film industry. He has sung over a thousand theatrical songs and a handful of excellent film songs.

Celebrity fashion designer Rachel J Amirtharaj’s expressing her grief said, “When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. May we treasure all his memories. My heart and prayers go out to the loved ones”

