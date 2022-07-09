“Vindu Bhojanam” movie tickles the taste buds of Telugu cinema lovers

Hyderabad: 08th July, 2022: “Vindu Bhojanam” movie starring Aishwarya Hollakal and Akhil Raj, produced by Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy (Founder and Managing Director of Arrow Advertising India Pvt.Ltd and Arrow Cinemas) released this week on MX Player. The Telugu feature film with Family Drama, Love Story as its key genre runs with aduration of 103 minutes’ targeting 8 to 75 years’ age group audience.

Brief synopsis of the movie: Adithya is a young chef who works in a restaurant which is owned by Anand who is like a big brother and a mentor to him. The restaurant has a bunch of talented chefs including Anand and Adithya, and it is quite famous in the city. We see a band performing in the restaurant one weekend and Adithya falls in love with the lead singer and she likes him too. After a year he proposes to her and she accepts. While everything seems happy, the restaurant falls into trouble because of Anand’s half brother Vivek. He wants Anand to sell the restaurant and give him his share. Anand doesn’t want to sell the restaurant because it was built by his father before he died. He is too emotionally attached to it. He tries to convince Vivek but he doesn’t accept. The conflict rises between the stepbrothers. During this time Adithya stands as rock-solid support to Anand. The crux of the story lies in how Anand and Adithya win the cooking battle against Vivek for the restaurant.

Expressing his joy towards the movie’s reception by cinema lovers, Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of Arrow Advertising India Pvt.Ltd and Arrow Cinemas, said “We are extremely delighted by the way cinema lovers are receiving the movie. The cast and crew have worked hard in converting a beautiful script to a heartwarming entertainer. Such encouragement pushes us to make such feel-good films and give a platform to creative stories to be told to the world through cinema.” Mr. Jagan Mohan has previously produced many commercials from the last 20 years for top most brands. He had also produced age short film “UDAY”, which has more than 1million views on YouTube. He is now debuting as a feature film producer with “Vindu Bhojanam”.

KarthiK is the Writer & Director of Vindu Bhojanam movie. He has started his career with new age short film “UDAY”. Now he is stepping into mainstream cinema with a Drama “Vindu bhojanam”.