Vintage and Comfort food recipes all the way from Italy

One of the reasons Italy is well-known is for its delicious culinary traditions. But Pastas & Pizzas aren’t all it has to offer. While these are some of the more famous dishes, there is a plethora of more seasonal and regionally acknowledged cuisine available. Obtaining these gourmet, vintage treats, however, may necessitate venturing a little deeper into the heart of the country.

Chef Sebastian Breitinger, Professor Culinary Arts at V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), shares two of his favourite easy-to-prepare-at-home recipes.

Zucchini Cannelloni is a delicious starter one can whip up in a few minutes and is a great addition to the culinary spread for parties and get-togethers. This healthy option is a great alternative to the usual pasta-based cannelloni.

Risotto, which is a northern Italian dish, is typically served as a main course. It is cooked along with a broth that is usually derived from meat, fish, or vegetables to a creamy texture.

Recipe 01:

Cannelloni: Healthy and Fresh Starter For All Occasions

Ingredients:

800 g Zucchini green small

300 ml Olive oil

10 g Salt

2 g Pepper

100 g Lime

400 g Cream cheese

200 ml Heavy cream

0.1 g Mint

0.1 g Thyme

20 g Basil

200 g Dried Tomatoes

20 g Garlic

50 g Walnuts

500 g Lettuce

Procedure:

Cut the zucchini into fine slices and marinate them with salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil.

Mix the cream cheese with a bit of heavy cream, lime, spices, and herbs, and place the cream into a pastry bag.

Place the zucchini slices overlapping on a cling wrap, place the cream cheese on top, and roll to a Cannelloni-shaped roll.

In a blender mix tomatoes, garlic basil, and olive oil, add walnuts and last the parmesan cheese.

Serve Cannelloni roll with the tomato basil sauce.

Recipe 2:

Risotto: The All and Ever Favorite

Ingredients:

200 g Rice (Arborio)

400 ml Stock

60 ml White wine

50 g Butter

100 g Parmesan cheese

60 g Onions

10 g Salt

200 g Mushrooms (optional)

Procedure:

Sweat the onions on a low flame in a little butter until transparent.

Add the rice and cook a bit more.

Add the wine and continue stirring until consumed. Simultaneously bring the stock to boil.

Always add a little liquid into the cooking rice and continue stirring until consumed. Cook until the rice is “al dente”.

Finally, add butter and cheese and serve immediately.

If using mushrooms, sautee lightly and add to the risotto.