Virtual celebrations of Gita Jayanti on 12th December 2021@6.00PM

Mumbai: Heartfulness Institute will organize Gita Jayanti celebrations on its virtual platform and encourage participation from all quarters a part of their ongoing Gitopadesh programme. Shri Pavan K Varma, IFS, Author-Diplomat & Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) who will grace the occasion with his valuable thoughts on Gita Jayanti.

A book titled ‘Tales from Vedas and Upanishads’ by Daaji will be released wherein his keen curatorial selection brings an array of ancient tales of adventure, quests and wisdom. The event will be held on Sunday, 12 December 2021, at 6:00 pm. Participation in the session is free. This is an initiative of Heartfulness Institute (a not-for-profit organization) and it is open for all.

Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices is going on at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.