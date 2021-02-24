Vishal Sant Samagam on the completion of 108 free Mahayagya to be held on 28th February 2021

In today’s running time when people do not have time for each other, every other person is suffering from depression, then we have to return to our roots, we have to follow the path told by our sages. On the Completion of 108 free Mahayagas in the Corona period by Shiva Sadhika Maa Vishwaroopaji, a Maha Yagya ceremony is happening on 28th February 2021 in Delhi.

A grand event is being held at Guruji Lawn, Rani Khera, New Delhi in which Subramaniam Swami ji, Shri Sri 1008 Kalidas Maharaj ji, Manoj Tiwari ji (MP Former Speaker Delhi Pradesh) Swami Chakrapani ji and Mahamandaleshwar from all over India, Mahant, Great names of saints will be there, whose vision is to remove all the sufferings.

At the time of global epidemic, when every person was thinking only about himself, in this difficult time, Shiva Sadhika Maa Vishwaroopa, Acharya Sandeep Kaushik, Neha Poddar ji, who did not care for their life, wandered all over India for 108 free yagyas. Shiva Sadhika Ma Vishwaroopaji says ” by performing Yajna, our immunity, our mental capacity, our physical ability are increased by all three and we can avoid epidemic.”