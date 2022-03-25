Visit The ArtiSTREE Fest at Growel’s 101 Mall to Support Talented Women

Mumbai, March 25, 2022: Growel’s 1O1 Mall is opening the 8th edition of its most awaited annual extravaganza the ArtiSTREE Fest to public at large from March 25 to 27, 2022, wherein more than 150 shortlisted participants will be showcasing their arts & crafts, and culinary skills in a mega exhibition.

Think no further, visit Growel’s 1O1 Mall to support these talented women by indulging at the Art Expo from March 25th to 27th (12noon to 9PM) and relishing some yummiest food fare mastered by the finalist in the Culinary Expo on March 25th & 26th (4PM to 10PM).

The ArtiSTREE Fest seeks to honour women from various walks of life and provide them a platform to showcase their talent. The three days of the exhibition will showcase the work of over 150 participants that were shortlisted from around 250 entries received for the initiative.

The talent festival will conclude with a glittering concert evening on March 26, 2022, which includes some enthralling performances from the shortlisted participants from the performing art category and a pulsating concert of well-known singer Antara Mitra (known for her debut in Indian Idol 2 and her duets Gerua and Janam Janam with singer Arijit Singh).

Growel’s 1O1 Mall is committed to playing an active role towards the betterment of the society and surroundings they operate in. Over the years, Growel’s 1O1 Mall has taken many social initiatives like donating anti-pollution masks to Mumbai Traffic Police, engaging customers to support SolarLamp donation to the tribal residents of the SGNP, workshops on the welfare of stray dogs, and also beautification of the flyover wall overlooking the mall entrance gates, among others.