Vocal for Local is our Goal for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Vocal for local has become our goal for Atmanirbhar Bharat. We need to become a global factory in every vertical and have a youth-driven workforce that is passionate towards building a prosperous nation, deliberated Mr. Mahesh Poddar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Jharkhand (BJP) in a webinar organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Mr. Poddar said that this need to be Atmanirbhar is not just our PM’s clarion call but our motto. He also mentioned India already has an abundance of natural and food resources to cater to the national and international demands. We need to create opportunities for employment & entrepreneurship and increase skill development among the working citizens to become self-reliant.

He also added that we need to focus on the overall development of all states and every sector of our country should be made Atmanirbhar. Also the businessmen and industrialists should be given importance in this process of attaining self-reliance. Mr. Poddar highlighted that there is a reduction in the trade deficit between India and China. India is growing in the automobile sector and India can give quality goods of international standards.

Mr. Ramesh Chander Kaushik, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Sonipat Constituency, Haryana mentioned that under the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is moving towards becoming Atmanirbhar. He deliberated that the motto of Vocal for Local has led to emergence of small industries in his constituency and throughout India as well. He also mentioned that Vocal for local can only be adopted with the help and support of the industry. He stressed on the fact that not only should products be ‘made in India’, but the promotion of those products should take place so as to make those products competitive at a global level.

He added that the industry is also working on creating more employment opportunities which will help India strengthen the economy. Promotion of local products will also help establish India as a manufacturing hub.

Mr. Sunil Kumar Singh, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Chatra Constituency, Jharkhand (BJP) said that India is already progressing successfully towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat and will-power plays a great role in the process.

He suggested that cottage industries, small industries and agriculture would also help India to a great extent in becoming self-reliant and we must work towards improving them, which will help to strengthen the economy of our country.

Appreciating India’s efforts to fight the pandemic of corona-virus, he said that initially the masks and the PPE-Kits were being imported, but now are being manufactured locally. He also added that a lot of Indian companies are already into developing the vaccine for the same. He said that under the leadership of our Hon’ble PM, the whole country has to unanimously work towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Mr. Saket Dalmia, Vice President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his welcome remarks deliberated about how our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s clarion call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat has captured people’s imagination and become a “mantra” for everyone. He spoke about the time India was called ‘Sone ki Chidiya’. He also spoke about how the world now wants to invest in India. We have to work towards bringing Atmanirbharta in the states, constituencies and communities as well.

Mr. Rakesh Gupta, Chairman-Parliamentary Forum, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry while moderating the technical the session deliberated about the need for vocal about local for making India Self Reliant.

The webinar was moderated by Dr. Yogesh Srivastav, Assistant Secretary-General, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was telecast on Sadhna Plus News & VIP News Channel and live on Youtube & Facebook. It received a viewership of lacs of people and was also attended by many senior PHD members along with industry stalwarts pan-India.