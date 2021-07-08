Walkaroo Group contributes to Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund

New Delhi: Walkaroo foundation, the CSR wing of Walkaroo International Pvt. Ltd donates Rs. 10,00,000/- towards Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to support the state’s initiatives in fighting the pandemic.

Mr. VKC Noushad, Managing Director, Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd handed over the cheque to the Honourable Public Works Department Minister of Kerala, Mr P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

“ We have seen unprecedented times this year because of the pandemic. We have also witnessed the government bringing in various initiatives to curb the spread of the COVID 19 virus across the state. Our contributions to the CM’s Distress Fund is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare facility in the state and saving more lives in the coming days.”Mr VKC Noushad, Managing Director, Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd said to the reporter.