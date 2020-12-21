Warming Hearts Clothing Drive: Chetu Foundation Donates Clothes and Blankets

Noida: As the temperature in Noida continues to drop, the survival of those less fortunate, that often take shelter on the streets, is becoming harder as the risk for hypothermia increases. Keeping this in mind, the Chetu Foundation organized six-day-long clothes and blanket donation drive across Noida to help those in need.

Volunteers from the foundation donated clothes in Sector 63 and nearby areas and concluded the drive at Bambawar in Dadri, Gautam Buddha Nagar. The volunteers visited the village where a huge population of migrant laborers and displaced refugees reside. Most of the adults that were encountered work as house help, and auto-rickshaw drivers, while the children work as cleaners to help support their families.

“It is always great to be able to help those around you,” said Manish Tyagi, Human Resources at Chetu. He added “During this quarantine, people had a lot of time to declutter their wardrobes and upgrade them with new boots, jackets, sweaters, and warmers. It is wonderful to be able to donate the older clothes to those less fortunate and spread both holiday cheer and warmth.” Sonu Nagar one of the volunteers from Bambawar stated “We are grateful to Chetu for coming down and addressing the people in our village. Due to lack of resources, many poorer people experience the harsh side of the winters, and these blankets and clothes will allow them to keep themselves warm.”

With the aim to serve society for the better, the Chetu Foundation will continue to organize such programs in the future to help the less privileged sections of society.