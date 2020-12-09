“We have replaced plastic successfully in our daily life” says Samarpit Kanwatia, owner of SARV MANGAL HO

Mumbai: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has emphasized on Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and has promoted the ‘Vocal about Local’ campaign, and India is already following the direction. Our honourable prime minister has also urged if we can make India free from using plastics to save the environment. Adhering to this Samarpit Kanwatia, founder of Sarv Mangal ho, an astrology firm has started manufacturing Bags made from Manjarpat fabric which are easily disposable and would eradicate the use of plastic to a great extent.

Ecstatic Samarpit Kanwatia said, “This is our way of showing solidarity towards the vision of our honorable prime minister who has urged people to free India from use of plastics. We have designed smart bags in natural beige color with our company initial inscribed in black. We are very happy with our final product as these multipurpose fabric bags are comfortable and easy to use and are easily disposable in nature.” He added, “ I am blessed to have a remarkable creative team, who came up with such a wonderful design, a team that looks after and supervises our work and its quality, not to forget a wonderful vendor who gave shape to our design and brought the design to reality with her hard work.”

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India produces over 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day and also has estimated that 60 major cities of our country generate around 4,059 tonnes per day plastic. Plastic is not degradable thus remains in the soil for many years which affects soil fertility also have an innumerable harmful effect on human being and environment.

Samarpit is working enormously to give great results to society through his work and various other initiatives. He adds, “Sarv Mangal Ho has aspired to give something productive to society and this is one way of taking care of our clients who are more like family by giving them our brand bags. I consider myself fortunate and privileged that I can make a small difference from my end that can safe guard my clients’ health and bring a smile to the people who are associated with me.”

Samarpit Kanwatia is a Mumbai based renowned Celebrity astrologer, is primarily a multi-faceted businessman. He has been practicing astrology for more than 20 years and has numerous clients, pan India, and in different parts of the world. He believes astrology is a Vedic science that needs to be studied well and then applied efficiently. He founded Sarv Mangal Ho which is a one-stop solution for astrology, numerology, and Vastu, around two decades ago.