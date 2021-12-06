Western Digital associates with Red Chillies Entertainment as their official Digital Storage Partner for their new movie project – Bob Biswas

Do you often find yourself forgetting important things? Well, we’ve all been there and realize how frustrating it can be. Understanding this challenge, SanDisk, a brand from Western Digital and trusted by professional content creators worldwide, has partnered with Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd for their recently released crime thriller film – ‘Bob Biswas’. The movie revolves around the protagonist, who suffers from memory loss and has difficulty recalling his criminal past.

In line with this, Western Digital has announced an exciting digital marketing campaign #SolveWithSanDisk in the form of a contest on social media, engaging consumers across India and Middle East to solve a series of clues to help the protagonist uncover his past with the help of SanDisk— a brand known to preserve memories.

A live online session for selected winners will be held with the lead star cast and the Western Digital leadership on December 9, 2021.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing – India, Middle East & Africa, Western Digital said “SanDisk is trusted by consumers to preserve and share their valuable memories in life. #SolvewithSanDisk is an interesting digital campaign that highlights our brand story through a contest created based on the movie’s central character.”

As the official storage partner, Western Digital provided SanDisk Professional premium, pro-grade storage solutions for editing, post-production, and backup requirements during the making of this crime thriller. SanDisk products helped the filmmakers to create, curate, and conserve their art by offering scalability to expand for any production level and the durability to help protect the content and avoid the tedious, time-consuming hassle of storing and transferring hefty files- in this case, over 400TB with ease and speed.

SanDisk Professional storage solutions are the go-to brand for Bollywood’s media and entertainment industry and are purpose-built to empower the biggest inspiration.