WHO Representatives to participate in PHIC-2021

Hyderabad– HITEX, Hyderabad to organize PHIC Expo 2021. It is a 3day Public Health Innovations Conclave–PHIC EXPO 2021 to be held at Hitex from November 12 to 14.

The first time, WHO (World Health Organisation) representatives are expected to participate and deliberate in the three-day event.

It is a first of its kind event exclusively on Public Health in India. It will feature innovation, technology, and best practices in public health to deal with “Life after Pandemic” announced Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri, President, Infection Control Academy of India, while talking to the media at the curtain press conference organized at Hitex on Monday

“The first time when the whole world was hit with Covid, we were unaware of it. It took the whole world by shock. Now, we are better equipped and prepared to handle future pandemics if any. Now we cannot give that excuse that it caught us unaware. So, PHIC 2021 helps to prepare to handle such situations in the future. It is impossible to eliminate Covid-19. So let us at least control it”, said Dr. Ranga Reddy.

“The pandemic had paved a way for many innovations. Normally, it takes many years for a product in its journey of evolution. The global average of the lab to the bedside is 3 years to 10 years. We have to minimize this time. For which we need a good eco-system for the same”, Ranga Reddy said.

The Conclave” is an effort towards keeping the community safe in the post-pandemic scenarios by using the technology developed by our scientists and innovators. The 3-day event is dedicated to lessons learned from the pandemic and future-readiness added Mr. Krishna Yedula, Secretary-General, Society for Cyber Security Council (SCSC).

Speaking further he added that under SCSC’s fold are sectors such as IT, Pharma, Real Estate, etc and others, are the highest employers. So many of their members will participate in the summit and especially on day 3, where they will participate in deliberations on Tech Innovations to promote digital health.

30% of covid patients are still suffering its after-effects. These patients need some tech innovations to mitigate their suffering. Since the whole world is working from Home, the action is at home. So in this edition of PHIC 2021, we have also roped in Resident Welfare Associations to take care of preventive health.

Dr. Ranga Reddy also speaks about the Silent Pandemic. “We have been making a lot of hue and cry about Corona. The rise of antimicrobial resistance is as catastrophic as COVID-19 or climate change. Amidst these pandemic times, we must also focus on another pandemic — one that is not so obvious today but threatens our health systems in ways that we cannot even imagine.”

“This silent pandemic is the indiscriminate usage of antibiotics. Eight lakh people are dying each year in India because of not being treatable with antibiotics. And this is likely to increase 10million deaths each year This number may go up to 1crore by 2050. Modern medicine may be in danger of extinction due to bacterial resistance infections. The excessive use of Antibiotics and PainKillers is very dangerous. Since 1929 when Prof Alexandar Fleming discovered antibiotics i.e Penicillin, within this 90 plus years different types of antibiotics were developed/produced. Now we are using the 6th generation of Antibiotics. Minimize the use of antibiotics and painkillers. We need to seek alternative measures, he said. The experts attending PHIC will deliberate these many other things”, he added.

Some of the innovators showcased their products which include: Indoor Light that kills Covid; another innovation is a product which controls in hospitals air surface, disinfects, and others.

Some of the innovations to be showcased during the three-day expo include: Contactless live patient monitoring; IoT enabled innovative ventilation system; Wearable and portable labour monitoring device; Self-sterilization of lifts; Platform for doctors to identify source & location of seizures; World’s first dual powered bi-phasic defibrillator(SanMitra 1000 HCT); IoT enabled ultra-pure water compact device; India’s first FSSAI-approved “Innate Immunity Booster” device; Tele-screening diagnosing system to detect respiratory diseases; Hitech devices for keeping life-saving healthcare products; “Hint App” the first nutrition app in India and others.

The expo will feature Medical Equipment, Laboratory Technology; Hospital & Surgical Products Digital Health Solutions; Real-time monitoring devices; Infection prevention and control Products; Hygiene and sanitization products; Air Sterilization and Air Purifier Products; Water Treatment and Water Purifier Products; Sewage Treatment Plant(STP), etc and others.

80 exhibitors will showcase their products. Some of the exhibitors include Pratham Industries, Air Vitamin, T-Works Foundation, Trivector Biomet, Vishal Surgical Equipment, Ledchip Indus Pvt. Ltd; Alon Scott Industries Ltd and others.

Several knowledge sharing sessions will be held in conjunction with the expo.

Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Ltd (HITEX) conceptualized the expo roped in several organizations of repute to put up the best show ever in India. These include Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), Public Health Foundation of India(PHFI), Indian Medical Association(IMA), IMA Academy of Medical Specialist (IMA-AMS), Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Association(TSHA), Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices(AiMED), The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO), Society for Cyber Security Council(SCSC), Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC), National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI).