Why we need many more daughters like Savita

As the saying goes, if you educate a woman, you educate a nation.

x

Recently, a 24-year-old Savita, a tribal girl from the far-flung village of Chhatarpur district, daughter of a taxi driver, was celebrated on her homecoming with garlands and patriotic songs for being the first girl child from her village to join the Indian army.

Chhatarpur has been identified as an aspiring district as per Niti Ayog but just like the rest of the Bundelkhand, Chhatarpur faces the lack of industrial development, employment opportunities, and quality education.

However, the recent wave of growing industries, infra projects, strong educational institutes, and structured push from the state government is changing the scenario for Chhatarpur and Bundelkhand. For example, the Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University which was established in 2015, recent projects such as Bunder Diamond and Ken-Betwa link project or the Khajuraho tourist destination project bring strong winds that could change the face of Chhatarpur in many ways. The Bunder diamond project is expected to contribute Rs 28,000 crore to the government with economic activities accruing up to Rs 40,000 crore in the region.

x

Along with the economic development due to the projects, many companies are also focusing on the social impact through their CSR activities. Women empowerment initiatives by the Aditya Birla Group, Jeevan Jyoti by Sterlite, Salon-i by Godrej, Project Sahki by Hindustan Zinc Limited are examples of positive impact on women in the regions where they operate. Projects have successfully imparted education, skill development and trained women on various initiatives.

It is worth mentioning that under the Project Sakhi initiative, Hindustan Zinc is working with the goal to promote sustainable women-run grassroots institutions like Self Help Groups (SHGs) and their Federations. The programme has reached up to 27,000+ women as members and skilled more than 500 with an expenditure of Rs 214 crore.

Savita stands tall as an example of what can be achieved through dedication. On the occasion of girl education day, it is important to acknowledge the role of public-private partnership that can empower and educate women and give them wings to fly!