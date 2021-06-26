Wishes and Blessings NGO and EO Distributed Free of Cost Meals to Vulnerable Communities across Delhi

New Delhi: Committed to aiding the needy and destitute, Wishes and Blessings NGO tied up with entrepreneurial network, The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) New Delhi, to provide hot and nutritious cooked meals to the homeless, destitute and at-risk individuals and families, in Delhi under its Covid Relief Project, 2021.

“EO New Delhi is delighted to partner with Wishes and Blessings to extend its ‘Khaana by EO’ programme to migrant labour and poor who have been forgotten. We thank Wishes and Blessingsfor allowing us to serve through them”, says Mr. Naval Chopra, EO New Delhi representative.

Through this collaborative effort, packed cooked meals were being distributed twice a day to the needy across the national capital including the hamlets and jhuggis in Ruchi Vihar. These meals were cooked by the chefs at Hyatt Regency, Delhi under strict sanitation conditions and are provided to the needy, completely free of cost. Under the programme, 1200 meals were distributed to the destitute, on a daily basis. Wishes and Blessings’ team ensured that social distancing norms were followed strictly, during the distribution drive.

“We are extremely grateful to be associated with social-minded and conscientious organizations such EO New Delhi. With this extension of support, Wishes and Blessings was able to extend its services to even more people in need during this time of crisis.”, says Dr. Geetanjali Chopra, Founder & President of Wishes and Blessings NGO.

The Wishes and Blessings Covid Relief Project was officially launched on day 1 of the lockdown i.e. 25th March 2020, and provided relief and aid in 7 states across India. Since then, the team has served over 20,00,000 meals, distributed 70,000+ dry ration kits and provided 23,000+ hygiene kits to the beneficiaries. Wishes and Blessings had launched the WB Ambulances for Covid Relief Project in August 2020 wherein free transport was provided to the underprivileged to reach treatment centres, as well as for executing tests in quarantine zones. Currently, the Covid Relief Project is active in 6 states- Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and aims at fulfilling immediate and long term requirements of the needy and destitute affected by the Covid-19 crisis.